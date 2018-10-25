It's time for Week 9 of the college football season and while one half of the ACC seems pretty much over, the Coastal Division continues to be year in and year out the gift that keeps on giving. A number of teams remain in contention and this should be an interesting weekend for those squads. So let's take a look at some of the games in the league this weekend.



UNC at UVa (-8.5)

The Wahoos surprised me last week in their victory at Duke. The handicapper in me said that they were going to struggle with focus after the huge win over Miami. In the victory, the run game continued to be fantastic while the defense clamped down on the Blue Devils. In comes UNC which is fresh off two close losses to Virginia Tech and Syracuse. The quarterback play has been a little bit better as of late but there's so much inconsistency with this team. Some weeks the run game works, but others it struggles terribly. The defense plays well against the run while other weeks the Heels shut down the pass. Last year the Hoos won 20-14 in Chapel Hill in an ugly contest that saw CAarolina put up 46 yards passing and throw three INTs. UVa has been a home favorite of between 7.5 to 10 points just 10 times since 1992 and has covered only three of them. I don't know how this will be taken but I trust the Wahoos to win this game but not to cover. UNC will either fall apart after the two close losses or keep some semblance of momentum and keep it close.



NC State (-2) at Syracuse

My Orange nearly lost at home to the Heels last week but pulled it out and are one win away from bowl eligibility. You could potentially make the case that this game is for the second best team in the conference behind Clemson. State, of course, got blasted last week by the Tigers so who knows what its mindset is for this one after that beating. The Pack could be flat to start or fired up. Eric Dungey got pulled last week for Tommy DeVito and there is now a modest QB controversy in Syracuse. I think Dino Babers can use both to his advantage, though. The Orange defense sprung some leaks so that's a concern against the Wolfpack, who have not been a road favorite of three points or less the past three seasons. I'm going to back my alma mater and hope they get up for this one. I think there will be plenty of points though so maybe the over is a better play.



Duke (-3) at Pitt

I've been a bigger believer in Duke this season than most and the Blue Devils let me down in both games against the Virginia schools. They have a solid offense and a good enough defense to keep them in ballgames and were tested early during the four game win streak with wins over Army, Northwestern and Baylor. There's potential for a small look-ahead with a road trip to Miami next week, though. Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week after losing by five at Notre Dame in a game that told me more that the Irish weren't focused than that the Panthers were any good. Pitt's wins are over Albany, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse at home so that's a factor. Pittsburgh's quarterback play has been bad, as the Panthers have failed to throw for over 200 yards in any contest yet. The thing is, though, that their defense has shown flashes of competency. Last year the Panthers won 24-17 in Durham and ran for 336 yards in that one. The under may be worth a look in this one as Duke has gone under in 15 of its last 19 ACC games.



For more insight on the odds, follow Matt on Twitter at @MidMajorMatt and find more of his picks and selections at Sportscapping.com where he handicaps college football and specializes in the Group of 5 (although the ACC is also in his wheelhouse). You can also listen to him weekdays from 3-4 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on ESPN Richmond.

