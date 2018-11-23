It could be a really "black" Friday for one team in Blacksburg today as rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech hit the field. These are two teams that are going in the complete opposition direction with the Cavaliers checking in at 7-4 while the Hokies are 4-6.

The Wahoos are coming off a tough 30-27 OT loss down in Atlanta in which they were able to put up over 400 yards of offense but couldn't make the stops when they needed to. Still, they enter this one winners of four of their last six.

The Hokies, meanwhile, have lost four straight and have not really been competitive in any of those games except maybe the Boston College contest. They've lost four straight at home and are trying to get bowl eligible. The school optimistically scheduled Marshall for December 1st, but I really don't think it'll matter.

Virginia Tech has put up more yards on offense than the Hoos with a 421.6 to 378.5 edge. They do it more through the air although Ryan Willis has struggled at times with consistency. The Hokies are a lot more leaky on defense, though, giving up 436.6 yards per contest. UVa has very good balance on offense with 170.8 rushing yards per game and 207.6 yards through the air. Bryce Perkins has done a great job for the most part deciding when to stick it out in the pocket and when to tuck it and run.

UVa has been a road favorite just twice the last three seasons, taking one of the two games. The Cavaliers have failed to cover in eight of their last 11 games in November, winning just two of those outright. On the opposite side, you have a Virginia Tech team that is 3-7 against the spread in 2018. They've been a home underdog of 3.5 to seven points just seven times since 1992, winning just one of those outright.

Everyone reading this article knows the series streak and how long it has gone. The Hokies have covered eight of their last 13 against the Wahoos in Blacksburg. Last year's contest set back football with the road team winning 10-0 in Charlottesville. UVa had 20 rushes for just five yards while each team had just one turnover. Two years ago on the road, the Cavaliers lost 52-10 to the Hokies.

I said it on the air in Richmond that I couldn't pick UVa until I actually saw the Cavaliers win. Of course that was earlier in the year when I thought this game would be closer. I also said that I'm done backing Virginia Tech after thinking the Hokies would beat both Miami and Pittsburgh.

I think I'm going to sit out the side part of this contest. I'm more looking at the total which opened up at 52 and is now down to 50. UVa has gone under in 14 of its last 23 ACC games. Virginia Tech has gone under in 10 of its last 16 with teams that have a winning record.

I think this one is played in the 20s. If the Cavaliers don't take advantage of a down Tech team and win this year then I don't know if it'll ever happen.

Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 17