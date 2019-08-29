Welcome to this season's first edition of Odds and Ends on CavsCorner. This article will usually feature my thoughts on the UVa and Virginia Tech games as well as some other ACC matters. For this one, we'll take a look at the Hokies and Wahoos season totals besides the Week 1 matchups.



UVa Win Total: O/U 7.5

There are rare expectations for this team as the media (me included) picked them to win the Coastal and make the conference title game. There's plenty of reasons for those expectations as they are the team with the least amount of flaws in my mind. When you've got the best signal caller in the division, you've got a leg up on everyone else. Bryce Perkins is the key to the season as there's uncertainty in the backfield. I'll be completely honest that I had never even heard of Wayne Taulapapa before the preseason and it looks like he's going to start. I like the mix at wide receiver and the offensive line should be good enough. Heck, we know they'll be better thsn Miami's. On defense, there's talent and leadership on every level. The schedule lines up very well for the Hoos with the chance to go 5-2 or 6-1 at home as the only tough contests in Charlottesville are against inconsistent Virginia Tech and Florida State. The road is a bit of a concern starting with this weekend. They also have to play at Miami and Notre Dame, although I think the Cavaliers are more than capable of winning down in Miami Gardens. To me, the over is worth a look as I think this is an eight- or nine-win team.



UVa (-2.5) at Pitt

I'm really at a stalemate when looking at this game. I still don't know how Pittsburgh won the Coastal last year as the Panthers weren't the best team in the division. They will go as Kenny Pickett goes. The quarterback had just 12 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2018 and has four of his top five leading receivers back. The defense has six starters back as well. Pitt beat the Hoos in Charlottesville last year 23-13 as a seven-point underdog. Most of the talk was how they out-physical'd them and beat them on the lines. Two years ago in Pittsburgh, the Hoos lost 31-14 as a one-point underdog. I think this game is personal for the Cavaliers. Still, I'm not ready to pick a side here. I'd consider the under but this contest will tell me a lot about both teams.



Virginia Tech Win Total: O/U 8

I've said it all offseason that this team is going to probably win eight or nine games but they aren't going to be very good. Weird, I know, but if you look at the schedule it's so ridiculously easy. If the Hokies don't go undefeated at home against ODU, Furman, Duke, Rhode Island, UNC, Wake, and Pittsburgh then it would be a massive disappointment. That's seven wins right there and then they just need to win one at BC, Miami, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech or UVa to get the push. The offense figures to be alright with Ryan Willis behind center. I really like the duo of Tre Turner and Damon Hazleton out wide and that's leaving Hezekiah Grimsley out of the mix. The defense is a huge question mark but has the potential to step up in Bud Foster's final season. I hesitantly take the over here because the schedule is too easy for them to not at least push the number.



Virginia Tech (-4.5) at Boston College

Weird things happen in Chestnut Hill so having Tech start out there is very interesting. AJ Dillon is the best running back in the conference but the question is always the same with BC and it's whether or not Anthony Brown can keep teams honest. The signal caller had 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions, but it was the throws he made when it matters that were headscratching. Money is coming in on Tech and I don't know why. At this number I lean to the home team who has just a few less questions. They do only have three starters back on defense so that's a problem. Much like UVa, Tech lost to this opponent at home last year as the Eagles rumbled for 219 yards on the ground. This total is a little too high in my book so I have to lean to the home team slightly and the under as well.



One Other Game to Watch...

Syracuse (-18) at Liberty: My alma mater is playing in Virginia on Saturday. There's people who think they can win the Atlantic and could be a huge sleeper in the ACC. It all starts against a lively Liberty team that the Hoos will see later on. Could be a very interesting game if the Orange aren't focused.