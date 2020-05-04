The top sophomore prospect from Canada and an integral member of the top-ranked Montverde Academy squad this past winter, Caleb Houstan has solidified himself as one of the very best. While his recruitment took some time to take off, Houstan now holds offers from some of the more prominent programs nationally as he enters his junior summer.

Growing to 6-foot-8 and weighing 200-pounds, Houstan is a reflection of all that one looks for in a new-age forward: he is a supreme jump shooter that can hit off of the spot-up, running off a variety of screens and out of the mid-range pull-up. Thanks to his solid mental make-up and growing pedigree, Houstan’s offer list has nearly hit double-figures.