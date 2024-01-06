Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Parker, Taylor, and the Pack prove to be too much for UVa

Dennis Parker, a Virginia native, had his way with the Hoos on Saturday in Raleigh.
Dennis Parker, a Virginia native, had his way with the Hoos on Saturday in Raleigh. (USATSI)
Staff Reports
Associated Press

Dennis Parker Jr. and Jayden Taylor scored 15 points each and NC State defeated Virginia 76-60 on Saturday in the conference home opener for the Wolfpack.

NC State, 3-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2012-13 season, got 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists from DJ Horne.

The Wolfpack (11-3 overall) led 35-28 at halftime then opened the second half on an 11-4 run in which Parker scored four points and Horne hit a 3-pointer to give them a 46-32 lead at the first media timeout.

The lead reached 21 when MJ Rice hit a 3-pointer and Michael O’Connell followed with a three-point play with 11:49 to go. The Cavaliers trailed 60-39 and were headed toward another blowout loss on the road. They are 2-4 away from home and 0-3 in true road games with 20-point losses to Wisconsin, Memphis and Notre Dame; and now 16 points in this one.

Isaac McKneely had 18 points and Ryan Dunn scored 16 points to go with seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2). Reece Beekman had 12 points and 10 assists.

UVa led 19-15 before Parker hit a 3-pointer and Horne followed with a jumper to put NC State ahead by one. Andrew Rohde scored to put Virginia back on top, then Casey Morsell’s 3-pointer with four and a half minutes left in the half gave the Wolfpack a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement