The season had barely started last fall when Alexander Gilbertson suffered an injury that stole the rest of his year. Luckily, after transferring to the Peddie School he still had two full seasons left.

That's the backdrop for the talented young lineman who recently picked up his first offer while on a visit to UVa with several teammates to see the team's final spring practice. It was a big moment for him and for a recruitment that seems destined to pick up a great deal of momentum going forward.