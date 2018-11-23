BLACKSBURG -- After falling behind 14-0 at the half and then taking a 31-24 lead with 2:41 left to play, UVa's horrible experiences inside Lane Stadium continued on Friday night, as the Hokies came back to tie it and then kicked a field goal in overtime that was good enough for a 34-31 win.



Though he had an incredible game, Bryce Perkins' mishandle of a handoff to Jordan Ellis in OT, a fumble recovered by Tech defensive end Emmanuel Belmar, was what sealed the victory for the Hokies.

Perkins, after all, was the reason UVa (7-5, 4-4 ACC) was in this thing to begin win. He finished with 371 all-purpose yard: 112 rushing on 24 attempts in addition to 259 passing to go with three touchdowns.

But in the end, despite coming close, it once again wasn't enough.

The Hokies (5-6, 4-4) will now face Marshall in a week in hopes of winning their sixth game and earning bowl eligibility.

Tech's 12-play drive to open the game came up empty and the Hokies wouldn't score the game's first points until well after the teams exchanged three punts and Perkins fumbled at the VT 14-yard line. But even then, Tech couldn't cash in, punting it away four plays later.

It wasn't until after UVa's ensuing punt that they finally got going. Tech went 62 yards in seven plays, scoring on a one-handed touchdown catch by Tre Turner on a pass from Ryan Willis with 2:44 left in the second quarter.

A blocked punt roughly one minute later was recovered in the end zone to give VT a 14-0 lead just before the half. And had the game not ended the way it did, the ensuing sequence would've qualified as pretty wild.

With Tech looking to run out the clock and facing a 4th and 1, UVa called timeout with just 17 seconds left. Tech decided to punt it rather than throwing a Hail Mary from its own 27-yard line. Chuck Davis muffed the catch, Tech's Rayshard Ashby recovered, and then the Hokies, from the Virginia 28-yard line with 0:08 left, tried to be aggressive. But Willis' pass was picked off by Tim Harris and he streaked 62 yards down the sideline only to be caught from behind by Willis 10 yards short of the goal line.

As rough as the first half was for the Cavaliers, the second half could not have started any better. UVa marched 75 yards in eight plays, fueled by an 18-yard pass to Hasise Dubois and then a 29-yard TD strike by Perkins to Joe Reed, who also came down with it using only one hand.

Suddenly, it was 14-7 Hokies with 10:30 left in the third. Tech’s ensuring drive went 14 plays and ended with a Bryan Johnson 31-yard FG more than six minutes later that seemed to give the home team some breathing room. But on the next play from scrimmage, Perkins hooked up with Reed again, this time on a 75-yard TD that made it 17-14 with 3:57 left in the third.

Tech answered on the following possession, though, which went eight plays and 75 yards, capped by a Deshawn McClease 2-yard TD run to push the lead back to 10.

At that point, it was UVa's turn to respond as the Wahoos went 75 yards in just four plays, this time thanks to a 29-yard run by Perkins, then another run for 18 four plays later, and then a 12-yard TD run by Ellis to cap it.

Up 24-21 with 12:55 to play, Tech's offense vanished. The Hokies punted five plays later and then watched as UVa went 85 yards in six plays, this time as Perkins hit Olamide Zaccheaus for 36 yards to get things going before Perkins would eventually hit Dubois for a 29-yard score to give the Hoos the lead with 6:51 left in regulation.

UVa’s defense then forced Tech into a three-play drive that went -4 yards, though the Wahoos went conservative with 5:11 remaining and called three straight Perkins runs before punting it back with 3:58 left and up four.

The Hokies took over at their 15-yard line and after Willis couldn't connect with Hezekiah Grimsely, his 2nd down pass was broken up by Charles Snowden who slipped, fell, and got back up before leaping to knock down the pass. On 3rd down, Snowden again got his hand on the ball but this time came in with an interception that seemed to doom Tech's hopes of winning.

But Virginia got conservative again, calling three straight runs before Brian Delaney came on for a 28-yard FG that made it 31-24 with 2:41 left.

Two plays later, staring at 3rd and 10 from their own 25, Willis sent up a prayer that was answered by TE Dalton Keene. Defended by Bryce Hall and nearly intercepted, the 45-yard gain set the Hokies up in Virginia territory. Two plays later, Steven Peoples broke free but was hit by Joey Blount and fumbled, the ball squirted into the end zone, and UVa's Brenton Nelson just missed the recovery. Instead, Grimsely fell on for a TD that made it 31-31 with 1:51 left.

Neither team threatened for the rest of regulation, setting up an overtime that eventually would go Tech's way. The Hokies got the ball first and after two incompletions Willis was nearly sacked by Snowden not far from midfield. Instead, he was able to throw it away and Johnson made the 42-yard FG to give VT the winning margin.

After Hoos picked up eight yard on a 1st-down pass from Dubois, Perkins loss the handle on an exchange with Ellis and the Hokies recovered to seal the victory.