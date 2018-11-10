CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Bryce Perkins ran for two TDs and threw two more to Joe Reed who also took a 90-yard kick return to house as UVa blew past Liberty 45-24 on Saturday afternoon.



With the victory Virginia (7-3, 4-2 ACC) assured itself of its first winning seasons since 2011.

It came in large part because of the play of Perkins, who went 14-for-22 passing for 168 yards while running nine times for 89 yards to go along with his four touchdowns. But it was also because of the unexpected emergence of Reed, who not only turned both of his two receptions into scores but also tallied 193 return yards over four attempts.

The Cavaliers finished the game 5-for-9 on 3rd down with a 1-for-1 mark on 4th but they also scored on all six possessions inside the red zone, including five TDs.

Liberty (4-5) won the opening toss and took the ball, proceeding to march 75 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead with 10:34 left in the first quarter. The Flames, who came in with one of the nation's better passing offenses, did most of their work—61 yards of it—on the ground capped by Frankie Hickson's 1-yard TD run.

UVa answered right back but did it a little faster. The Wahoos went four plays, 55 yards (all credited to Perkins in one way or the other) in 2:04 on the drive that was finished by the 14-yard strike from Perkins to Reed to tie it with 8:30 left in the first quarter.

There was nothing for the Flames on their second drive, as they racked up nine plays on the possession but came up way short on a 51-yard FG attempt by Alex Probert. UVa responded by going 66 yards in seven plays on the ensuing drive as Perkins scampered 13 yards for the touchdown, giving the Wahoos the lead for good with 1:19 left in the first quarter.

Liberty looked like it might threaten on the following possession and got inside the Cavalier red zone before OLB Elliott Brown made a play on a Stephen Calvert pass and came down with the interception. The Wahoos turned it into points 10 plays later, going 77 yards in 4:40 to take a 21-7 lead following a Jordan Ellis 1-yard TD run.

The Flames weren't done yet, though. Liberty cut into the lead with an 11-play drive that netted a 37-yard FG by Probert to make it 21-10 with 2:35 left in the half. At that point, it looked like UVa, which was set to receive the second-half kickoff, had plenty of time to try and get points on the board.

But DB Bejour Wilson stepped in front of a Perkins pass and after a 33-yard return the Flames had it 1st and GL at the 7-yard line before Hickson ran it in on the next play. Just like that, it was a four-point game with 2:07 left until intermission.

Reed's 35-yard return helped UVa end up with points before the half, as the Cavaliers picked up a few 1st downs and then got a 32-yard FG from Brian Delaney that made it 24-17.

As the second half began, Reed's return set the tone immediately. He took the kickoff at the 10-yard line and then jetted toward open space before putting the Hoos up 31-17 some 10 seconds later. Liberty had an answer, though, going 65 yards in just six plays capped by an 18-yard TD run by Peyton Pickett that kept the margin to one score.

UVa's offense followed that with its first punt of the night after a three-and-out. Lester Coleman's punt was fair caught at the 5-yard line and the Flames had a long field to try and tie the game. After picking up eight yards on the first three plays of the drive, head coach Turner Gill rolled the dice and went for it on 4th and inches at his team's 14-yard line. Safety Brenton Nelson broke up the pass, UVa took over on downs, and three plays later pushed the lead to 38-24 thanks to Perkins' 9-yard run.

On its next possession, LU committed its second turnover of the night this time when Juan Thornhill tipped a pass that De'Vante Cross intercepted. Though UVa wouldn't turn that mistake into points, it kept the Flames from finding their rhythm as Calvert was intercepted a third time, this time by Thornhill on his team's next drive in his final game at Scott Stadium.

UVa's final score of the night capped the ensuing possession, an eight-play, 35-yard drive that ended with Perkins looking left and tossing a 6-yard TD to Reed with 12:30 left to play.



