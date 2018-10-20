DURHAM -- In a game that Virginia had dominated to that point, the Wahoos needed a shot in the arm from their defense on Saturday afternoon. And behind three straight tackles for loss on a key Duke drive late in the game, including a pair of sacks, UVa got just that on the way to a decisive 28-14 win.



The Hoos (5-2, 3-1 ACC) came in having won three straight over the Blue Devils and kept that streak alive thanks to a pair of Bryces: Perkins, who ran for 72 and passed for 189 to go along with a trio of TDs, and Hall, who picked off a Daniel Jones pass and added three PBUs.

UVa also controlled the clocked, winning the time of possession battle 36:38 to 23:22 for Duke (5-2, 1-2).

The Cavaliers got going early, capping an eight-play, 61-yard opening drive with a 23-yard TD run by Perkins to take a 7-0 lead 11:21 left in the first quarter. The drive, which took 3:39 off the clock, began with a pass from Olamide Zaccheaus to Perkins and also included a key 14-yard gain from Perkins to Zaccheaus to help push the Wahoos down the field.

Duke got one 1st down on its opening drive but then punted, as Tavares Kelly (joined deep by Chuck Davis) was able to get loose for a 43-yard return. UVa then put together one of the strangest drives you'll see, as the Hoos stacked up 11 plays only to see the drive end at Duke's 29-yard line with 2:34 left in the first quarter. It covered just 16 yards and ended with a turnover-on-downs after UVa went to the air on 4th and 3 and threw into the end zone.

Luckily for the visiting team, its defense remained dialed in. Three plays was all the Blue Devils got before punting it back, setting up UVa with another short field. And this time the Wahoos made the most of it, as Perkins scored his second TD of the game ended a five-play, 38-yard drive that put Virginia up 14-0 with 14:09 left in the half.

Had UVa, which ran for 178 yards on the Blue Devils, cashed in on a seven-play drive following Duke's ensuing possession and eventual punt, the lead would've been more impressive. But Brian Delaney came on and missed his first FG of the season when the drive stalled inside the red zone. Rather than go for it on 4th and 1, Virginia called on its new kicker but the attempt pushed wide right.

After Duke's promising followup drive ended when Jones tossed an interception to Juan Thornhill in the end zone, UVa went three and out and it appeared that the Blue Devils might be flipping field position and gather momentum.

But following a holding penalty, UVa's Chris Peace sacked Jones on 3rd and 14 near midfield and the Wahoos forced the punt. Despite getting a couple of good plays earlier in the drive, the Cavaliers had to settle for a 51-yard field goal attempt at the gun, which Delaney missed short as time expired on the first half.

The second half began with a quick strike, as Duke cut the deficit in half on a pass from Jones to Chris Taylor for a 46-yard TD. In response, to cap a 13-play drive UVa at least got points as Delaney made a 37-yard FG to push the lead to 17-7 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

A third double-digit drive would also end with a Delaney field goal, as UVa capped the 13-play possession with a 42 yarder to give the Wahoos a 20-7 lead with 1:32 left in the third quarter.

That's when Hall snagged his INT, a picture perfect play for the DB who has haunted Jones (along with Thornhill) and had his coming out party two years ago here.

Duke got back on the board a few minutes later though, as TJ Rahming got it on a reverse and tossed it to Davis Koppenhaver for a 22-yard TD.

That made it 20-14 with 10:46 to play and when, following UVa's three-and-out, the Cavaliers needed that defensive stand. First it was Peace with a sack, then it was Eli Hanback and Mandy Alonso for the TFL, and then it was Charles Snowden for a sack that ruined Duke's drive. Following a 29-yard return by Kelly, UVa ended the game essentially when Perkins evaded a free defender, rolled to his left, and tossed to a wide open Evan Butts for a 16-yard TD. The two-point conversion attempt, a pass from Perkins to Zacceheaus, was successful and gave Virginia the two-touchdown lead and the victory as echoes of a "U-V-A!" chant bellowed across emptying Wallace Wade.



