CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Bryce Perkins accounted for 75 of UVa's 83 yards on the opening drive Saturday afternoon and went on to rack up four all-purpose touchdowns and 329 yards combined on the way to a 31-21 win over North Carolina.



With the victory, Virginia (6-2, 4-1 ACC) not only took over control of first place in the Coastal Division but also assured itself of a bowl bid for the second straight year, something the Wahoos hadn't done since 2005.

The win over Carolina (1-6, 1-4) came in large part because of the play of Perkins, the first quarterback at UVa to run for 100 yards three times in a season since Bill Dudley in 1941. But it was also thanks to his favorite target, Olamide Zaccheaus. He finished with 10 catches for 108 yards and passed Billy McMullen to become Virginia's all-time leader in receptions.

The senior playmaker also had a 29-yard run in the first quarter which pushed him past 500 in his career, making him the only active playing in the country with more than 2,000 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in his career. It was also Zaccheaus' fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

UVa started off with a 13-play scoring drive to get things going, capped by a 10-yard TD run by Perkins. That drive, which took 6:47 off the clock, set the tone on a day when the Hoos controlled time of possession 39:05 to 20:55.

Carolina responded with a long drive of its own, an 11-play, 75-yard march that included a key conversion 4th and 3 at the 36-yard line before Nathan Elliott connected with Dazz Newsome for the 30-yard TD.

With about three minutes left in the opening quarter, though, UVa went back to work. The Cavaliers got that big run from Zaccheaus to get going and then another important 9-yard reception to set up Perkins' first touchdown pass of the day, a 27 yarder to Joe Reed that made 14-7 with 0:47 left in the quarter.

One of the few mistakes Virginia made on offense came on its next possession, when Perkins was hit as he threw downfield and defensive back Myles Dorn picked off the pass. But the Cavalier defense quickly wiped that off the board, forcing UNC to go three and out and allowing UVa to take over at its 43-yard line with 12:55 left in the half.

Some 5:23 later, Virginia's nine-play drive ended with a 37-yard field goal from Brian Delaney. Those points seemed all the more important after Carolina got the ball back and went 80 yards in eight plays, capped by Elliott's TD throw to a wide open Carl Tucker from 16 yards out on a busted coverage.

That margin held until halftime and the Cavaliers, following a stout defensive series that forced Carolina to go three-and-out on its first possession, put points on the scoreboard right away. This time it was Perkins hitting a wide open receiver, as Hasise Dubois caught, pivoted, and scampered for a 33-yard TD to extend the lead to 24-14 with 13:11 left in the third. Those four plays and 62 yards in exactly 1:00 gave the Wahoos momentum that the defense seemed to feed off of. UVa allowed just five plays and 18 yards before forcing the Heels to punt it back again.

Though UVa eventually went for and was denied the line to gain on a 4th and 2 from the Carolina 17 with 3:04 left in the quarter, the defense was ready to pounce. Chris Peace beat his blocker and got to Elliott, stripping the ball on the sack as CB Bryce Hall fell on it.

Three plays later, UVa had covered those 35 yards, capped by Perkins' touchdown pass to Evan Butts from 16 yards out that made it 31-14 with 14:04 left.

After the two teams exchanged punts, and though the Cavaliers were up big, there was still a lot of time left. Carolina made good use of it on an eight-play, 92-yard scoring drive that ended with Michael Carter's 1-yard TD run. That drive, which included a screen pass to Antonio Williams that went for 43 yards and a drag route to Carl Tucker for 27 more, gave the Heels some hope down 10 with under eight left to play.

But UVa took 4:24 off the clock on the next drive, forced the Heels to turn it over on downs on the following possession, and then ran out of the clock on its final drive of the game to seal the win.