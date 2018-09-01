CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Bryce Perkins scored four total TDs and racked up 293 all-purpose yards, Jordan Ellis ran for 146 yards and two TDs, and UVa rolled to a 42-13 season-opening win over over Richmond on Saturday night.



Despite a 35-minute delay due to pre-game inclement weather in the area, the shortened pre-game warm-up period didn't seem to slow down the Wahoos (1-0). But it certainly made Perkins' debut in orange and blue seem like a very different game.

Things didn't start out particularly well for the Arizona State transfer, as he forded a throw into the middle of the field that Dale Matthews, Jr. intercepted. The 72-yard return for a TD thwarted what was to then a 10-play Virginia drive.

Suddenly, the Cavaliers were down a score to a team that had mandhandled them in this stadium two years ago. But this time, UVa responded. Three plays and just 20 seconds later, Perkins broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 8:30 left in the opening quarter.

After UR tacked on a 42-yard FG from Griffin Trau to take a 10-7 lead a couple of minutes later, the Wahoos took the lead for good on another big play by Perkins, this time a 22-yard designed quarterback run that capped a 10-play, 68-yard drive.

UVa built on that lead early in the second quarter, as Perkins this time did some damage through the air. The toss to Olamide Zaccheaus went from a short gain to a 38-yard TD and suddenly the Cavaliers were cruising. The senior wide receiver finished with 101 yards, the fourth time breaking the century mark in his career. He also moved into No. 3 all-time at UVa in receptions.

The Spiders (0-1) got their biggest play of the game shortly thereafter, a 54-yard completion from Kevin Johnson to Contrelle Simpson that got all the way to the UVa 13-yard line. But the Wahoo D stood tall and Trau missed a chip shot FG attempt from 28 yards out.

Eight plays and 80 yards later—all of them on the ground—the Wahoos took a commanding 28-10 lead thank to an Ellis score from 10 yards out. He went back to the house on a 21-yard TD run to cap UVa's first drive of the second half, an eight-play possession that covered 65 yards and again featured plenty of dominance at the line of scrimmage.

By the time Trau connected on a 38-yard field goal with 2:52 left in the third quarter, UVa was up 35-13 and the rout was on. But Perkins wasn't done. He hit Hasise Dubois for a 20-yard TD pass to cap a seven-play, 59-yard scoring drive at the very start of the fourth quarter.

Virginia finished with 520 yards of total offense and ran for 301 yards, the first time the Hoos have gone over 200 yards on the ground in the Bronco Mendenhall era.