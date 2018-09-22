CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Behind 275 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns from Bryce Perkins as well as some excellent 3rd-down defense, UVa pummeled Louisville 27-3 on Saturday afternoon to move to 3-1 (1-0 ACC) on the year.



Though the rout may have taken a little bit of time to get going—and didn't include the sort of gaudy offensive stats of last week's first quarter—the Wahoos never trailed and held the Cardinals (2-2) without a touchdown in an ACC game for the first time in eight years.

While Perkins led the way for the offense, UVa also got key contributions from outside linebacker Charles Snowden. The 6-foot-7 second-year stuffed the stat sheet, leading the team in tackles (eight) as well as notching a sack, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups, and his first career interception. His length and athleticism was a big reason why Louisville finished the game just 3-for-11 on 3rd down.

UVa’s defense got a nice three-and-out to start things off but the offense couldn't find a groove early, going 61 yards in eight plays and 3:06 but coming up without any points thanks to a missed 27-yard field goal by AJ Mejia.

Yet the Hoos remained stingy, forcing UL to go without points after a nine-play, 34-yard drive that ended after 6:01. Following a Virginia punt on the next drive, the Cards were again cooking going into the second quarter when Snowden began to really make his presence felt. He stepped in front of a Malik Cunningham-pass and returned it 14 yards to set up UVa's first score, a 28-yard field goal by first-year kicker Hunter Pearson.

He would add his second career field goal once the defense again gave Virginia the ball back, this time after Eli Hanback slammed the door on a Cunningham run on 4th and 2 approaching midfield. After stopping UL's 10-play drive—which took 5:02 off the clock again without any points—Pearson's 24-yard kick capped a short drive that put the home team up 6-0 with 2:23 left in the first half.

UL got its lone points of the day came on a 20-yard FG by Blanton Creque with 9:45 left in the third quarter. The Cards, who started Cunningham but came out with former starting QB Jowon Pass in the second half, got the ball back after a Perkins pass to Olamide Zaccheaus pass was deflected to Rodjay Burns, who returned it 44 yards to the UVa 3-yard line.

Yet the Cavalier defense was up to the challenge. After a Trey Smith run was snuffed out by Jordan Mack and Jordan Redmond, Zane Zandier got the tackle on both 2nd and 3rd downs, leaving the Cardinals with no choice but to kick it.

And from there, the beatdown was on.

After hitting Evan Butts for a gain of 14 on 3rd and 8 to keep the young drive alive, Perkins got free for a 36-yard run and his pass to Chris Sharp for a 3-yard TD three plays later extended the lead to 13-3 with 5:47 left in the third. That seven-play, 67-yard drive was just the precursor of things to come.

Bryce Hall notched UVa's second INT of the day to give the Wahoos the ball back and then Perkins and Co. went to work again. Jordan Ellis ran for a gain of 11 to get it going before Perkins, after seeing a coverage he liked and changing the route at the line, connected with Joe Reed for a 44-yard TD that put the Cavaliers up 20-3.

Snowden essentially ended the next two Louisville drives, first with a sack and then with a fumble recovery after an Aaron Faumui strip sack. UVa added to its lead when Perkins hurdled over a player for the second time on the day, this time into the end zone with 6:14 left to play.



