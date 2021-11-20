Pickett, Addison lead Pitt past UVa, to Coastal title





PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and No. 20 Pittsburgh took the chaos out of the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Addison — in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a 48-38 victory over Virginia on Saturday night.

The Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC) earned a trip to Charlotte on Dec. 4 by relying heavily on the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in the country. Addison’s four scores tied a school record and boosted his season total to 15, tops in FBS.

Pitt needed every single one of them.

The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3) kept hanging around until Addison outjumped a defender for a ball and raced the rest of the way for a 63-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining that let the Panthers finally exhale. Addison, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the best wide receiver in the country, finished with 14 receptions for 202 yards.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong returned from a one-game absence due to injury to throw for 487 yards with three touchdowns and an interception but was also sacked five times. When Armstrong’s fourth-down pass to Jelani Woods fell incomplete with 1:19 to play, Pickett came on for a couple of kneel downs, his performance bookending his breakout as a true freshman in an upset of then-No. 2 Miami four years ago.

Keytaon Thompson provided 143 yards of total offense for the Cavaliers, who saw their chance for a second Coastal crown in three seasons evaporate thanks to a defense that continues to have problems getting stops when it matters.

Pickett added to his ever-growing stash of school records when he broke Rod Rutherford’s mark for yards passing in a single season (3,679) and smashed Rutherford and Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s standard for touchdowns responsible for in one year (40) on his last heave to Addison.



