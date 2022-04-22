Players to watch at UVa's Blue-White Game



Jobs won’t be won or lost at Saturday’s Blue-White Game at Scott Stadium. But it’s still a chance for players to end the spring on a strong note and make one final impression on the new Virginia coaching staff. “It’ll be used in evaluation but it won’t be the end all, be all, so to speak,” first-year UVa head coach Tony Elliott said this week. “What they did for all 15 practices will be taking into consideration. And truth be told, the evaluation process is going to go on all the way through fall camp and even through the season you’ll be evaluated from week to week to see which guys give you the best chance.” With 18 players unable to participate in the spring game, UVa’s coaches had to get creative in splitting the remaining roster into two teams. Several players, most notably quarterback Brennan Armstrong, will play for both teams. Most of the offensive playmakers returning around Armstrong—receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson, most notably—will line up for Blue. Defensive veterans like linebacker Nick Jackson and defensive backs Anthony Johnson and Antonio Clary are on the White roster. The new UVa staff has been stressing a return to fundamentals all spring. It’s also been a chance for the Hoos to spend 14 practices getting acclimated to the new schemes that have come with those coaches, and to show where they may fit on the depth chart before the addition of grad transfers and incoming freshmen this summer. Beyond the familiar names already mentioned, a few other players to keep an eye out for at Scott Stadium on Saturday:



Jonathan Leech | OT, Blue/White



Leech made two starts last year, at left tackle at Miami and at right tackle against Georgia Tech. Those are the only two career starts among any of the offensive linemen on the Wahoos’ current roster. Expect to see plenty of Leech on Saturday afternoon. He and redshirt freshman Charlie Patterson are the only tackles available for the spring game, meaning they’ll be spending the day jumping from huddle to huddle. Each roster has three interior linemen, with four others—guards Derek Devine and Zachary Teter and tackles Logan Taylor and Colby McGhee—not playing. Leech has made a good impression on the staff this spring. Elliott has singled him out for his performance a few times, most recently on Thursday when he said the rising fourth-year “has really, really progressed and he progressed quickly.” Leech has emerged this spring as one of the leaders on an o-line that the Hoos have been forced to rebuild after last year.



Mike Green | LB, White



The new coaching staff is looking for players who can get pressure on opposing passers. Green, a rising second-year edge rusher, seems to have worked his way into that conversation this spring. Green showed flashes of his pass-rushing potential as a true freshman last fall, most notably when he ran down Kenny Pickett for a sack on an early third-down play at Pitt last November. LBs coach Clint Sintim and other defensive coaches have mentioned Green’s improvement this spring. Veteran inside linebacker Nick Jackson called the 6-foot-4, 233-pound (up eight pounds from last season’s listed weight) Green “a pretty big dude” while praising his offseason work in the weight room. Chico Bennett and D’Sean Perry are also in the mix as stand-up edge rushers in new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s scheme. Green and Bennett will both play for White on Saturday; Perry will be on the Blue side. It’s a last chance for all three to make an impression before the roster is bolstered by the arrival of some grad transfer edge rushers this summer.



Amaad Foston | RB, Blue



Foston didn’t appear in a game last fall as a true freshman, so UVa fans have yet to get a look at the rising second-year running back. But he’s had a heavy workload this spring alongside Mike Hollins, particularly since Ronnie Walker went down with an injury. Hollins and Foston are on opposing Blue-White sides—with Perris Jones, who was still in a green ‘limited contact’ jersey at Monday’s practice, set to play on both teams—meaning both should get plenty of opportunities on Saturday. Elliott indicated on Thursday that it’s unlikely Walker will be back at full speed for the start of fall camp, which means Foston will likely enter the preseason as the No. 2 option in the backfield on and offense that intends to be more run-heavy than in recent seasons under the previous staff. Saturday’s spring game is a chance for Foston to solidify himself as a strong alternative, or continue to work his way into a backfield rotation.



William Simpkins | CB, Blue



Both of the new coaching staff’s imports from Air Force, Rudzinski and Curome Cox, have been working with the defensive backs this spring. They inherited a group with some experienced upperclassmen—cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Darrius Bratton, safeties Coen King and Antonio Clary—and several young players with minimal playing time. Simpkins falls into that later category, having redshirted last fall as a first-year cornerback. His name first came up when Elliott pointed to Simpkins as one of the surprises of the spring after an early April practice at Scott Stadium. Cox credited Simpkins for playing “fast and hard” a few days later. Simpkins will be in the Blue secondary on Saturday, meaning he’ll be lining up across from Armstrong and White receivers such as Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and Demick Starling. The redshirt freshman should get his opportunities to display how he has improved in his first spring in Charlottesville.



Lavel Davis | WR, White



UVa fans spent all of last season hoping to see No. 81 back on the field. They’ll finally get their wish on Saturday—though Davis has switched to No. 1 for his comeback season. After a breakout freshman year, the 6-foot-7 Davis missed all of last year while recovering from a knee injury suffered in a spring drill last April. He’s back at full speed this spring, though he has been pushed by rising sophomore Malachi Fields for playing time at receiver. His role in the offense may not be fully established as the new coaching staff builds its scheme, but just seeing Davis running routes and catching footballs again is likely to draw a strong reaction from the Scott Stadium crowd on Saturday.



Ben Smiley | DT, Blue



This summer marks three years since Smiley first arrived at Virginia out of Indian River High School with some high expectations. But the rising redshirt sophomore has had a quiet career to date, with 10 total tackles (none for a loss) in a dozen games the past three seasons. But the d-lineman’s name first came up this spring after the first day of practice, when Elliott declared that the defense won the day and that Smiley was one of the players up front who made some plays. Elliott mentioned Smiley again a few weeks later as a player who has flashed in spring practice, as did D-ends coach Chris Slade. UVa fans have been waiting a few years for Smiley to emerge on the defensive line. On Saturday, he’ll be working alongside other veteran linemen Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui on the Blue defense. It’ll be Smiley’s chance to give those fans something to look forward to this fall.



Ethan Davies | WR, Blue/White



Rules for Saturday’s game have not yet been made public. But if special teams work has a presence in the spring game, Davies could get a chance to impress some fans. With Billy Kemp still working his way back from offseason surgery, Davies has been spotted as the Hoos’ punt returner at multiple open practices. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Davies is slightly bigger than the 5-foot-9, 172-pound Kemp. Davies didn’t appear in a game last year as a true freshman, but he arrived at UVa as a walk-on with the profile of a potential speedy playmaker. At West Springfield High school, he was the VHSL Region 6A player of the year as a senior, and also a standout on the track team.

