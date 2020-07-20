CavsCorner - Poljan didn't need to see or hear much before opting to pick UVa





Rising senior tight end Tony Poljan didn’t expect to be unpacking in Charlottesville on Sunday night, but there he was all the same. After playing in 37 games at Central Michigan, where he graduated in 2019 after earning second-team All-MAC honors, he decided this past week to enter the transfer portal.

Not too long after announcing that decision, he already had a commitment to his next school to announce, too.

Poljan, listed at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, caught 45 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns during his time with the Chippewas. A converted quarterback, he made the move to tight end as a sophomore after throwing for 703 yards on 89-of-168 passing with two TDs. He also rushed 91 times for 248 yards and two scores, more than any running back on UVa’s roster outside of Wayne Taulapapa.

“It’s my senior year,” the Lansing (MI) native told CavsCorner, “and I wanted to put myself in the best opportunity to play,” he said. “I’m very thankful for coach giving me the opportunity to continue to follow my dreams and playing football.”

It certainly didn’t take Poljan long to make his decision on where he’d play his final year because of the way TEs coach Ricky Brumfield and Co. made him feel about his fit both on and off the field.

“You know what? It was a quick process,” he explained. “UVa and the coaching staff here really felt like home. It made the choice pretty easy for me. To be given an opportunity to compete right away and hopefully see some time on the field, that was great.

“I watched some film and it boiled down to the place I felt most comfortable at and what kind of culture would be around me on that team,” Poljan added. “UVa fit the bill and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have this opportunity.”

While there’s no doubt that Virginia wasn’t the only option on the table, Poljan declined to go into too many specifics other than to focus on the road ahead.

“Yeah, I heard from a few other schools but like I said, UVa stuck out the most,” he said. “It’s the one that felt right and felt like it was the best choice for me in my current situation.”

All told, it was another unexpected turn in a year that’s been chock full of them.

“This whole year has been a total whirlwind to me,” he said. “So many people are doing what they think is right and trying to figure out how to live their life during this whole situation in our country. I did what I wanted to do to and I’m ready to get back to playing football.”

The fact that he’s now on Grounds growing acclimated to Virginia in perhaps the hottest time he’ll see during his stay at UVa isn’t lost on the new Cavalier.

“I really haven’t traveled much in my life,” he admitted. “I really haven’t left Michigan. So I’m really, really excited to see what this new chapter in life brings me.”

As he looks forward, there’s little doubt that UVa landed one of the nation’s top players at his position. And there’s also no doubt about his potential in the role he hopes to earn, as the Hoos look to replace Tanner Cowley with limited depth.

“There’s an opportunity here to be had,” he said. “So I feel like I bring another whole dynamic, being a 50/50 player. I block like a lineman, and I run and catch like an H. I’m just really excited to start competing for that job.”



