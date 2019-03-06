With a handful of visits under his belt, three-star Dublin (GA) linebacker Romello Height is starting to look toward the end of the recruiting process. While he may have been tempted this past weekend to make a decision, for now he's still thinking it'll come down the road.

Still, the 6-foot-4, 210 pounder had an outstanding trip to Virginia and figures he'll be back in town before too long.

A week ago Height told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons that the Cavaliers were among his top five, joining Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, and Arizona State. After having spent time this past weekend in Charlottesville, Height spoke highly of his time with OLB coach Kelly Poppinga, what UVa has to offer him, and why he thought seriously about pulling the trigger.