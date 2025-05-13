Portal Pickup: Daniel Rickert joins UVa's much-improved pass rush group

Rickert recorded 16 sacks and 25.5 TFL's over the past two seasons with TTU. (Photo by TTU File)

Background

Virginia was aggressive in adding pass rush options in the winter portal window, and in the spring window, they went out and added one more. Virginia landed Tennessee Tech defensive end Daniel Rickert to further bolster that group in this portal window, adding more impressive productivity to an already much-improved group. Rickert spent four seasons at the FCS level, playing in his home state at Tennessee Tech. Like many players in the portal, Rickert has played more football than most fans would probably imagine, for a player with eligibility remaining. Rickert played in the FCS spring seasons that followed the cancelled 2020 fall season, and started five games. He then started five in the fall 2021 season, and played in all 11 games. In 2022 Rickert played in just four games, and was able to retain a redshirt year, which is what allows him to play in the 2025 season. In 2023 and 2024, Rickert had very solid seasons and was one of the most disruptive pass rushers at the FCS level. In 2023, Rickert recorded 14.5 TFL’s and 9 sacks, and had 49 total tackles on the season. He followed up a great 2023 campaign with another very solid year in 2024, recording seven sacks and 11 TFL’s for the Golden Eagles. Rickert was named first-team all-conference in both years, in the combined Big South/Ohio Valley league, and received a bunch of weekly honors including FCS national defensive player of the week late in the 2024 season.

Why it works for UVa

Pass rush is an area where a team can never have enough. And for UVa, that’s even more true, given their issues getting after the QB in recent years. Virginia’s staff identified pass rush as a major need following the 2024 season, and were aggressive in adding talent. The Hoos added Elon’s Cazeem Moore, Ohio State’s Mitchell Melton and UNLV’s Fisher Camac to the group, and now Rickert. That group, along with young returners Mekhi Buchanan, Billy Koudelka and Jewett Hayes, should be able to collectively apply more pressure than the Hoos have been able to create in the previous two seasons. UVa had the edge position pretty well covered coming out of spring, so it appears that this may have been a case of the player being too good to pass up, at a premium position that can always use more rotational depth.

Why it works for Player

Rickert has proven that he can be successful at the FCS level over a long career with Tennessee Tech. Now, he has an opportunity to show what he can do at the P5 level. Rickert will have to battle for playing time, but UVa’s staff has shown a willingness to add a bunch of talent at a position and let the players figure out who will earn the playing time. Rickert has been quite productive as a pass rusher, and now he’ll join a crowded field looking to earn playing time at Virginia. The good news is that pass rush, unlike, say, quarterback, is a rotational position so a bunch of players can play snaps throughout a game. And, of course, Rickert will have NIL opportunities that wouldn’t have been afforded to him at the FCS level.

