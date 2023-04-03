With Armaan Franklin and Reece Beekman entering the NBA Draft process last week, UVa’s need for immediate transfer help for next season only increased. And that sets the table heading into the remainder of April as to Virginia’s priorities.

Beekman, of course, could opt to return but even if he does, UVa still has to replace four starters (Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas and Kihei Clark) and three big men with Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro and Isaac Traudt all leaving with eligibility remaining.

No matter who opts to pick the Hoos in the coming weeks, UVa will have a new-look roster next year. At this point, the Cavaliers probably need to add at least three players, and probably more, from the portal.

The coaching staff has been hard at work identifying fits and working the phones and with the dead period ending later this week visits are on the horizon, too.

As the college basketball season officially wraps up tonight, it’s full on offseason mode for the Wahoos and today we’re taking a look at 14 transfers that they are either pursuing or those that would make sense given need and ability.





Robert Jennings (Forward, Texas Tech): Virginia is very much in the mix for the former Red Raider, though he has a few intriguing options. UVa started courting Jennings soon after the season ended. Jennings has named a group of finalists that includes Virginia along with Utah, Maryland, Saint Louis and a potential return to Texas Tech.

Jennings didn’t put up eye-popping stats as a freshman in Lubbock, though it’s clear why so many teams are interested when taking a quick look at his play. The former three-star recruit averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, shooting 42.6 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from deep, and playing 8.8 minutes per contest. He is a physical player that could develop into a very good rebounder with offensive upside. The closest comparison amongst recent UVa players would be Braxton Key, though Jennings has work to do to get to where Key ended up.

Virginia is a serious contender here but so is a return to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders recently hired North Texas head coach Grant McCasland, who did a terrific job with the Mean Green, leading them to the NIT title last week. McCasland has a great reputation as an up-and-coming coach, and this recruitment might come down to whether Jennings wants to stick around in Lubbock or try for a change of scenery.





Jordan Minor (Forward, Merrimack): Another player squarely on UVa’s radar is Minor, who was an All-NEC performer in each of his collegiate seasons. The 6-foot-8 forward was a prolific scorer for the Warriors, averaging 17.4 points per contest, leading Merrimack to the conference title. Minor didn’t get a chance to star in the NCAA’s though, as Merrimack was ineligible for postseason play as they transition into D1. Minor would also bring help on the glass, having averaged 9.4 boards per game in the 2022-23 season.

With four official visits set, per multiple reports over the weekend, Minor is moving forward and UVa will get the first shot later this week. Minor is also planning to visit Florida Gulf Coast, Iowa and Seton Hall.

One of the more coveted post players in the portal, he isn’t much of an outside-shooting threat but Minor could replace a lot of the post scoring that UVa so desperately needs to replace heading into next season.





Chance McMillian (Guard, Grand Canyon): The first guard to watch on our list is McMillian, who entered the portal after a fantastic back half of his redshirt sophomore season. He saw an uptick in playing time in conference play and was a large part of why the Antelopes made the NCAA Tournament. McMillian averaged 10.9 points per game this season, shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

McMillian caught up with CavsCorner last week, and it’s clear that he’s listening to Virginia’s overtures. “I have been talking to one of the assistant coaches, Jason Williford,” he said. “I am looking forward to going deeper into that process. We have just been talking a little bit and building a relationship.”

There’s a connection between UVa and McMillian, too. He played AAU ball with the Oakland Soldiers, the same program that produced Kihei Clark. McMillian mentioned Wyoming as another school in pursuit but there are many others.





Micah Handlogten (Center, Marshall): UVa has reached out to former Thundering Herd big man in a move that would make a lot of sense for the Hoos. Handlogten was the Sun Belt freshman of the year and flashed serious potential this year. He averaged 7.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and showed that he’s also a prototypical rim protector, averaging 2.3 boards per contest as well.

Virginia is not the only school to reach out to the 7-footer and he’s not going to be an easy get. Handlogten has reportedly fielded calls from Florida, Ohio State, Indiana, and many others.

He matches up perfectly with a need for UVa and is a player with three years of eligibility remaining with plenty of upside. He’d be a great fit all around, especially given that he would be able to help out as a rim protector from Day 1.





Marcus Domask (Wing, Southern Illinois): Another player that UVa has reached out to is Domask, who is also another sought-after transfer in the portal. He is an excellent scorer that averaged 16.7 points per game at SIU this season and scored in double figures in all four years with the Salukis. Domask is a physical wing at 6-foot-6 and shot 34.8 percent from 3 this season.

As far as suitors, UVa has reached out along with Iowa, Iowa State, Pitt, and Wisconsin.

A native of is Waupun, Wisconsin, expect which the Badgers to be in play. But historically, UVa has had success with Wisconsin natives given connections that Bennett and Brad Soderberg have in the state. Could Domask be the latest Wisconsin native to transfer to UVa, joining Sam Hauser and Ben Vander Plas? Time will tell.





Jayden Epps (Guard, Illinois): The Norfolk native will certainly be a player of interest for plenty of schools after entering the portal last week. The former Illinois guard had a successful rookie season in Champaign, going for 9.5 points per game. Epps is more of a slasher than a shooter but if UVa ends up needing more depth in the backcourt, he could come in and contribute right away.

Heading into this week, it seems that Georgetown has the upper hand in this recruitment but for now it’s still open.





A.J. Storr (Guard, St. John’s): After Mike Anderson was let got and Rick Pitino was hired, a bunch of Red Storm players have entered the portal. One of which was the freshman wing Storr, who has since heard from a number of programs, including Virginia.

He had a successful freshman season with the Red Storm, scoring 8.8 points per game, including a recent 20-point effort against UConn.





Greg Dolan (Guard, Cornell): Virginia is also in the mix for Dolan, who has exhausted his eligibility with the Big Red. Dolan is looking to take advantage of his extra year after the Ivy League canceled the 2021 season. And UVa is one of several programs who have reached out.

The 6-foot-3 guard is a very good outside shooter, over 40 percent in two of the last three seasons. Vanderbilt and others are also in the mix, but UVa could use some more shooters and Dolan could be a fit even off the bench.





Jaelyn Withers (Wing, Louisville): Virginia took a long look at Withers when as a high school recruit and he could be a fit for Virginia now too. Withers had a decent season on a bad Louisville team, scoring 8.9 points per game and shooting 41.7 percent from deep.

Numbers like that, along with his athletic profile, make him an intriguing possibility for high-level programs in the portal. Withers has already garnered plenty of interest from ACC schools and others from power conferences.





Tyrese Samuel (Center, Seton Hall):

Another player that UVa recruited out of high school, Samuel certainly checks a lot of boxes for the Wahoos. He scored 11 points and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates this year, recording double-doubles in each of his last two games.

Samuel, originally from Canada, has good size at 6-foot-10 and could certainly help the Hoos on both ends of the floor and plays at their biggest position of need.





Andrew Rohde (Guard, St. Thomas): Rohde made quite a splash in his freshman season at St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program new to D1. Rohde scored 17.1 points per game for the Tommies and entered the portal following the season. He is another Wisconsin native, hailing from Milwaukee, and should garner plenty of portal interest from schools in the midwest and elsewhere.

Rohde was a high-volume 3-point shooter this season but has some work to do on efficiency, shooting 32 percent as a freshman.





Jackson Paveletzke (Guard, Wofford): Like Rohde, Paveletzke is a guard from Wisconsin who made his mark as a freshman in the 2022-23 season. At Wofford, he played point guard, scoring 15.1 points and dishing out 3.7 assists per game, shooting just under 40 percent from 3.

Paveletzke will surely end up at a bigger program, perhaps Wisconsin, and could fit a need for UVa if Beekman stays in the draft and Bennett needs another ball handler.





Tafara Gapare (Center, UMass):

Gapare is another big man that UVa took a look at as a high schooler. He ended up at UMass playing for Frank Martin and was seldom used in his first collegiate season. Gapare scored 3.4 points and grabbed 2.1 rebounds per game, playing 12.3 minutes per contest for the Minutemen. He has had an interesting journey in basketball already, coming from New Zealand and playing prep basketball in the states, reclassifying up a year to enter college early.

At 17 years old, the 6-foot-9 Gapare is still a bit raw but has a high ceiling and would be an intriguing add for a program that can develop big men.





Hunter Dickinson (Center, Michigan): Speaking of former high school recruiting targets, it worth a shot, right? Dickinson’s surprise entry into the transfer portal on Friday immediately saw him shoot up to the top of the list of available players. Originally from Fairfax, he was a player of interest for the Hoos in his prep career and surely they’d be interested in adding him for next season.

This list is going to be as long for him as any player in the portal though, and if NIL is a factor for a player that has now twice decided not to go pro it feels like he would be heading elsewhere. Still, no reason UVa shouldn’t throw their hat in the ring and take a shot.



