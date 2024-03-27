



The transfer portal has been open for a little over a week now and there have not been any announcements yet of any potential departures from the Virginia program. The key word there is “yet”.

From talking to different sources, we’re comfortable saying that there will most likely be one departure from the program, maybe two, and possibly even up to three. If anything does happen, expect those decisions to be announced by the end of the weekend.

In terms of additions: There have been many reports on different players that UVa has reached out to and we will continue to reach out to different sources about who has been contacted and where things are headed.

For now, we can confidently say that the staff has reached out to UNCG transfer Mikeal Brown-Jones, UT Martin transfer Jordan Sears, and St. Louis transfer Gibson Jimerson. In today’s Portal Roundup, we’re going to check in with each of those players and share what they’ve passed along to us about their respective recruitments as well as give our general assessment of how things look for the Hoos.



