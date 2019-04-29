The fourth spring for Bronco Mendenhall and his staff at UVa is now complete. Given the number of injuries, so much of the work the Cavaliers did over these 15 practices feels more like a down payment on future depth than anything that could have a dramatic impact on the 2019 season. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some immediate impacts that will help provide color for the run-up to fall camp and storylines therein. Here are five to know as the Wahoos leave spring ball in the rearview:



1. The offensive line numbers are about to be better than they’ve ever been.

There’s a trend for UVa that spans across seasons and coaching staffs: Everyone is going to point to the offensive line as being the determining factor in the Cavaliers having a good season or not. And that’s going to be at least somewhat true again this year, though with as much talent as Virginia will have offensively it’s perhaps the difference between it being a really good season and not. Dillon Reinkensmeyer being out this spring may have been a gift of sorts for Garett Tujague and his group. It allowed Tyler Fannin and Victor Oluwatimi to get a lot of reps at center but it also allowed others around them to get used to having them in the middle. At this point it feels like Reinkensmeyer’s future is elsewhere, be it guard or tackle, and how that shakes out will dictate the roles everyone else assumes. Or vice versus, really, as Tujague sees who can do what. Lastly, Ryan Swaboda appears to be on the verge of a breakout. Adding more strength this summer will be a big focus but he looks to be a key cog in the wheel especially as the group goes into fall camp with the expectation of having 17 healthy linemen for the first time in Mendenhall’s tenure in Charlottesville.



2. The receiving corps looks like it could have big potential.

Without Joe Reed or Ugo Obasi this spring, the loss of Olamide Zaccheaus was even more striking at times. But the play of Hasise Dubois and Terrell Jana throughout and especially on Saturday spoke to the cupboard not being bare even if much of the talent is unproven. Marques Hagans has a lot of work cut out for him but with grad transfer help coming as well as several intriguing pieces set to enroll this summer, the receiver depth has potential to be even better than a year ago. The key may end up being how UVa uses Tavares Kelly and Billy Kemp, what kind of production they yield, and how that impacts not only the offense as a whole but also the looks Reed and Dubois can get elsewhere on the field. There’s plenty of reason to be excited about what’s ahead of that group with the Coastal Division’s best returning QB throwing to them all summer long.



3. An answer at running back may be emerging.

Mendenhall was very complimentary of the job Wayne Taulapapa did this spring, especially once PK Kier went out with a concussion. And on Saturday, it was easy to see why the staff likes what the rising second-year back is able to do. His running style is a nice fit for the offense and he’s decisive in his cuts. That being said, the big run Chris Sharp had during the Spring Game also underscored the depth the Hoos have at that position, especially with Mike Hollins set to arrive this summer. As integral to the program as Jordan Ellis was the position appears in very good hands even if things might be turning out in ways we didn’t all expect.



4. The defensive backfield is still going to be pretty loaded.

The Wahoos lost a pair of NFL Draft picks in the secondary between Juan Thornhill (KC Chiefs) and Tim Harris (San Francisco 49ers) in addition to outside linebacker Chris Peace, who signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Otherwise? The defense as a whole didn’t lose any major contributors and several young or inexperienced pieces won’t seem that way once the season starts. That’s especially true in the secondary. Darrius Bratton was in a starter’s role early last year before Harris really turned it on. De’Vante Cross and Shawn Smith each played very well this spring given the chance to see more time. With Brenton Nelson and Joey Blount back from injury and Bryce Hall—arguably the nation’s top cornerback—returning for his senior year, the DBs have incredible potential even after losing a pair of draft picks. That’s quite a statement in and of itself.



5. Kicking duties seem a little too localized right now.

Mendenhall said Saturday afternoon that going into the summer Brian Delaney not only remains the one handling kicking duties but he also stands as the punter, too. And it doesn’t take a wealth of football experience to understand just how precarious that situation could be. Mendenhall was very complimentary of the work Nash Griffin did this spring but still said the numbers point to do Delaney being the team’s best option at punter as well as on kicks. The latter could certainly change this summer when Hunter Pearson returns following his offseason knee surgery and highly regarded PWO Justin Duenkel joins the program. In addition, Griffin’s push from spring could extend to summer and fall camp, meaning it would not be a surprise at all if he’s the team’s punter by the time the season starts. All told, it seems unlikely that UVa will lean on Delaney to do all three jobs but it certainly could work out that way.