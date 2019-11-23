Postgame Central: Cavaliers beat up on the Flames in 55-27 win
Virginia had every reason to come out flat against Liberty, especially with a showdown looming next Friday against arch-rival and 25th-ranked Virginia Tech with a chance to win the Coastal Division for the first time in program history.
That the Cavaliers overcame that challenge, winning 55-27, shows appreciable maturity, coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
“The outside pressure to look past (the Liberty game), really, that’s all they heard,” Mendenhall said.
The Cavaliers came out dominant, then appeared to lapse into cruise control before a defensive play changed everything.
On 1st and 10 from the Virginia 38 and with Liberty ahead 14-10, Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert dropped back, faced pressure, scrambled, and threw the ball deep downfield, even though there was not a player wearing the same jersey anywhere nearby.
Safety De’Vante Cross was, though, and not only intercepted, but returned it 52 yards to the Flames’ 42.
“That kind of snapped us back into it,” Mendenhall said.
Five plays later, Lamont Atkins’ 3-yard run (his first TD of the year) gave Virginia a lead it would only build on.
First-year Liberty coach Hugh Freeze was disappointed the rest of the way.
“Up 14-10 and we just went off the rails doing things that we haven’t done,” Freeze said. “I felt like it kind of carried over into the locker room and we just never responded…It appears that it affected us more than I would like to admit.”
Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Wahoos (8-3), who scored a season-high total.
Perkins hit Terrell Jana for 8 yards and Joe Reed for seven and scored on a 1-yard run. Mike Hollins and PK Kier also had scoring runs for the Cavaliers, and backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed a 44-yard scoring pass to Dontayvion Wicks with 1:58 remaining.
Calvert threw for two touchdowns for the Flames (6-5). The interception was the fourth-year starter’s first in 296 pass attempts, as Cross later got him again, again when Calvert threw deep into Cavaliers territory.
The Flames are dangerous with the tandem of Calvert and Antonio Gandy-Golden and can qualify for a bowl game in their first year eligible next Saturday against visiting New Mexico State (1-9 coming into the day). Freeze has made a huge impact on Calvert, a gunslinger who looks for the big play and threw 18 interceptions last year. This season, he’s thrown for 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Gandy-Golden had six catches for 60 yards, including a one-handed touchdown grab in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers’ depleted secondary got a lift from sophomore Heskin Smith, who had played sparingly but was thrust back into action two weeks ago because of injuries. Late in the first half, the 5-foot-11 Smith broke up consecutive passes intended for the 6-foot-4 Gandy-Golden from the Virginia 25, forcing a 43-yard field-goal try that sailed wide left, preserving Virginia’s 24-14 halftime lead.
Virginia has lost to the Hokies in the last 15 meetings, a trend Mendenhall promised to change when he arrived four years ago.
He never used the words Virginia Tech during his postgame comments , but wasn’t shying away from the importance of the game.
“The Coastal championship will be on the line and I think that reflects just growth and progress within the program,” he said.
The winner of the Coastal gets a date with No. 3 Clemson in the ACC title game.
Virginia led 24-14 when it went into field goal formation from the Flames’ 31. But it was a fake, and Armstrong hit 6-foot-7 linebacker Charles Snowden with a pass that went for 24 yards, setting the Cavaliers up at the Flames’ 7. Two plays later, Perkins hit Reed for the TD.
“It was a really nice job by Brennan Armstrong and it wasn’t an easy catch,” Mendenhall said.
Asked if the talented Snowden has a future at receiver, Mendanhall answered quickly: “No.”
-- Hank Kurz (AP)
UVa Game Notes
Team Notes
UVa recorded its eighth win of the regular season. Last UVa won eight games in the regular season was 2011.
With the win of the season, UVa has reached eight wins for the 27th time in program history.
UVa has scored 30+ points for the seventh time this season. It is the most games in a season with at least 30 points since the 2004 team did so eight times.
Virginia finished with 227 rushing yards. It is the first time since the 2018 Belk Bowl (205 vs South Carolina) that UVa surpassed 200 rushing yards. It was the most rushing yards in a game since the 2018 opener when UVa rushed for 301 yards against Richmond.
UVa won the time of possession battle (38:45) for the ninth time this season.
UVa scored on its opening offensive drive of the game for the seventh time this season and for the fourth game in a row.
UVa returned a kick return for 37 yards in the second quarter. It was the first kick return of 30+ yards yielded by Liberty this season. UVa returned a second kick for 41 yards in the second quarter.
CB Heskin Smith made his first career start.
UVa had one collegiate debut against Liberty. DB Major Williams
Player Notes
With 229 yards of total offense, QB Bryce Perkins passed 3,000 yards of total offense for the season for the second year in a row. He is the first Cavalier to notch multiple seasons of 3,000 yards of total offense. The plateau has only been reached four times in Virginia history (Bryce Perkins, 2018-19; Kurt Benkert, 2017; Matt Schaub, 2002), including three seasons in a row from 2017-19.
Perkins won his 16th game as a UVa quarterback, trying him for No. 3 all-time in career wins at Virginia with Aaron Brooks, Marques Hagans and Jameel Sewell. Perkins is 16-8 all-time as UVA’s starting quarterback.
WR Terrell Jana scored his first touchdown of the season (second of his career) on an eight-yard scoring strike from Bryce Perkins on UVA’s first offensive drive of the game.
RB Seneca Milledge returned a kick return 37 yards on his first collegiate play in the second quarter. It was the first kick return to go 30+ yards yielded by Liberty this season.
DB De’Vante Cross notched his first interception of the season (second of his career) in the second quarter, returning it 52 yards. The interception of LU’s Buckshot Calvert snapped the nation’s longest active streak of pass attempts without an interception (295). Cross’ only other career interception happened last season against Calvert and Liberty.
Cross had his second interception of the game (third of his career) in the fourth quarter, returning it 35 yards. It is the first time in his career with two interceptions in one game.
RB Lamont Atkins scored his first collegiate touchdown on a three-yard rush in the second quarter.
OLB Charles Snowden recorded his first career reception on a fake field goal attempt in the third quarter. It went for 24 yards and set up UVA’s first score of the second half.
RB PK Kier’s four-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter was the first of his career.
WR Dontayvion Wicks caught his first career touchdown pass for 44 yards in the fourth quarter.