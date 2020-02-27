Postgame Central: Clark's 3-pointer lifts UVa past the Hokies
Kihei Clark knew exactly what he was going to do when he took an inbounds pass in a tie game on the road and 11 seconds racing quickly off the clock.
“Yeah. I was shooting it,” the second-year point guard said after his 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left lifted Virginia to a 56-53 victory at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, saving the Cavaliers after they blew a big halftime lead.
“I probably just used the ball screen and I kind of figured they thought I was going to be driving so I crossed back and I created some space,” he said.
And gave the reigning national champions another nail-biter win. It extended their winning streak to five, four of them decided by three points or fewer.
“We’re giving a lot of people a heart attack,” forward Braxton Key said. “We’re learning. We’re a young team. We’re starting to grow up though. We’re learning how to win.”
Clark’s lone 3-pointer of the second half rescued Virginia (20-7, 12-5 ACC), which led 26-11 at halftime before the Hokies started making shots they’d been missing. They twice took the lead in the final five minutes, and Tyrece Radford’s slicing drive for a layup with 11 seconds left tied things at 53.
“We were doing the exact same things in the second half that we were doing in the the first half,” first-year coach Mike Young said.
The only difference was that they were being a little bit more aggressive and shots were falling, he said.
The Cavaliers solidified their hold on fourth place in the conference standings and won their fourth straight in the series. The Hokies (15-13, 6-11), meanwhile, lost for the eighth time in nine games and Young said he’s not as concerned with his team’s psyche as winning games.
“We don’t get into feelings around here,” he said.
Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 19 points, Key had 10 with 11 rebounds, and Clark had seven points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Landers Nolley led the Hokies with 13 points.
Virginia Tech came back after setting a program record since joining the ACC in 2004 with just 11 first-half points to trail 26-11. Their comeback began immediately after halftime as they hit six of seven shots, including all three 3-pointers, then used an 11-2 run to get within 40-37 on P.J. Horne’s 3-pointer.
They pulled even at 44 on two free throws by Nolley, went ahead on Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer with 4:49 left, and it was back and forth to the finish.
After two free throws by Nolley gave the Hokies a 51-48 lead with 3:31 left, Clark scored inside and Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer for Virginia to lead 53-51.
The Cavaliers lead the nation is scoring defense (52.7) and have done much of their best work against the Hokies. They held Tech to just 17 first-half points in their first meeting, a 65-39 victory, tying a Hokies’ first-half futility record since they joined the ACC in 2004. Virginia Tech has managed just 17 three times, twice against UVa (2014 and 2020) and once against Temple (2009). The earlier game this year also marked Virginia Tech’s lowest scoring total since a 43-33 loss to East Carolina in 1967.
Nolley (scoring a team-high 16.7 points per game) was not in the starting lineup for just the second time this season. He came into the game 8-for-44 from the field (18 percent) over his last three games and 2-for-17 (11 percent) from 3-point territory. He finished 3-for-10 overall and 1-for-5 from deep.
-- Hank Kurz (AP)
UVa Notes
Team Notes
The Cavaliers improved to 20-7, 12-5 ACC
UVa has won 20 or more games in nine consecutive seasons
UVa has a five-game winning streak
UVa clinched a double bye for the ACC Tournament
The Virginia-Virginia Tech game was part of the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529, which is a head-to-head, points-based competition between the athletic teams of the Cavaliers and Hokies
The UVa-VT game was worth a half point in the Clash and the Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 6.5-3.5
UVa led 26-11 at the half, fewest first-half points allowed by UVa since allowing seven points at Pitt on Feb. 24, 2018
UVa owned a 34-23 rebounding advantage
Virginia Tech grabbed its first lead of 47-46 at 4:30 of the second half
UVa forced two shot clock violations
Series Notes
Virginia is 95-56 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 23-30 mark in Blacksburg, in the series that dates back to 1914-15
UVa has a four-game winning streak in the series and three-game winning streak at Cassell Coliseum
Virginia has its first four-game winning streak against Virginia Tech since winning seven straight from 2012-15
Head coach Tony Bennett is 16-6 all-time vs. Virginia Tech
Player Notes
Double Figure Scorers: Mamadi Diakite (19), Braxton Key (10), Kihei Clark (10)
Clark made the game-winning 3-point shot with 2.6 seconds left in regulation
Key had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third career double-double
Key had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting vs. Virginia Tech
Key had his sixth 10+ rebound game of the season
Huff (2 blocks) has 14 multi-block games
Woldetensae extended his 3-point streak to nine games