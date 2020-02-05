Postgame Central: Key goes for a season-high 19 in Clemson win
Braxton Key scored a season-high 19 points, including two critical 3-pointers in the final five minutes, and Virginia beat Clemson for the 10th-consecutive time, 51-44 on Wednesday night.
Key also grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for UVa (15-6, 7-4 ACC). The reigning national champions have won three straight since losing four times in a five-game span.
Aamir Simms, a Charlottesville native, scored 16 points for the Tigers (11-11, 5-7).
Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, bringing a hush over John Paul Jones Arena, but Key made a 3-pointer each time. He was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the game after having made just eight of 45 attempts in his first 17 games.
His first big 3 came ended a 12-3 run for the Tigers that pulled them within 36-34 with five minutes to go. After they again closed within three, Key made another with 1:28 to go and followed by making both ends of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity to push the advantage to eight with 51 seconds left.
Jay Huff had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Virginia.
The Tigers have been somewhat like UVa in their offensive difficulties. In games where they fail to score 70 points, they were 2-10 coming into their game against the nation’s stingiest defense. In losses, they’ve failed to reach 60 points six times, with lows of 45 (Yale) and 44 twice (Wake Forest, Virginia).
The Cavaliers’ very deliberate approach on offense at times seems to have the same effect on them as a baseball pitcher who works very slowly has on his defense, causing concentration issues or sluggishness. They often seem to be passing the ball around the perimeter more looking for someone willing to take a shot than for someone open to take a shot.
-- Hank Kurz (AP)
UVa Notes
Team Notes
The Cavaliers improved to 15-6, 7-4 ACC
UVa jumped to a 14-2 lead over the first 7:33 of the game
UVa led 26-14 at intermission, marking its largest halftime lead since leading Virginia Tech 30-17 on Jan. 4 (8 games)
UVa had a scoring droughts of 5:27 and 3:56 in the second half
UVa is 10-0 when limiting opponents to fewer than 50 points
UVa is 97-2 when achieving the mark in the Tony Bennett era
Bennett-coached teams are 122-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State).
UVa matched a season low with eight turnovers
UVa has its first three-game winning streak since starting the season 4-0
Series Notes
Virginia is 78-52 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 45-16 home mark, in a series that dates back to 1935-36.
UVa has a 10-game winning streak in the series
The Cavaliers have a 10-game winning streak against the Tigers in Charlottesville
The Cavaliers are 12-2 in their last 14 meetings against the Tigers
Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-3 all-time vs. Clemson
Player Notes
Double Figure Scorers: Braxton Key (19), Mamadi Diakite (13), Jay Huff (10)
Key scored a season-high 19 points
Key drilled a career high four 3-pointers
Huff had his third career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds
Huff added a game-high four blocked shots
Kihei Clark had a game-high 10 assists
Kody Stattmann (5 points) returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion