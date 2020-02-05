Braxton Key scored a season-high 19 points, including two critical 3-pointers in the final five minutes, and Virginia beat Clemson for the 10th-consecutive time, 51-44 on Wednesday night.

Key also grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for UVa (15-6, 7-4 ACC). The reigning national champions have won three straight since losing four times in a five-game span.

Aamir Simms, a Charlottesville native, scored 16 points for the Tigers (11-11, 5-7).

Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, bringing a hush over John Paul Jones Arena, but Key made a 3-pointer each time. He was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the game after having made just eight of 45 attempts in his first 17 games.

His first big 3 came ended a 12-3 run for the Tigers that pulled them within 36-34 with five minutes to go. After they again closed within three, Key made another with 1:28 to go and followed by making both ends of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity to push the advantage to eight with 51 seconds left.

Jay Huff had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Virginia.

The Tigers have been somewhat like UVa in their offensive difficulties. In games where they fail to score 70 points, they were 2-10 coming into their game against the nation’s stingiest defense. In losses, they’ve failed to reach 60 points six times, with lows of 45 (Yale) and 44 twice (Wake Forest, Virginia).

The Cavaliers’ very deliberate approach on offense at times seems to have the same effect on them as a baseball pitcher who works very slowly has on his defense, causing concentration issues or sluggishness. They often seem to be passing the ball around the perimeter more looking for someone willing to take a shot than for someone open to take a shot.

-- Hank Kurz (AP)



