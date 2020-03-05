Postgame Central: No. 22 UVa hangs on for a two-point victory
Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with 8.6 seconds left to provide the winning margin and No. 22 Virginia beat Miami 46-44 on Wednesday night for its seventh victory in a row.
Six of the Cavaliers’ victories during the streak have been by a total of 13 points.
Junior Jay Huff led Virginia with 17 points — and they were the Cavaliers’ first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia (22-7, 14-5 ACC) hasn’t lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville. The teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville.
Miami (14-15, 6-13) lost its third game in a row and is winless in seven games against ranked teams this season.
Keith Stone’s 3-pointer for Miami with 2:16 to go made it 44-44. The Hurricanes then committed a turnover and missed two shots before freshman Harlond Beverly fouled Clark near the midcourt stripe.
After the Virginia sophomore sank both free throws, Miami’s DJ Vasiljevic missed a runner from 10 feet.
The Cavaliers won even though they missed their final six shots and went without a field goal for the final 4:46. They shot 37 percent but won while scoring less than 50 points for the fourth time this season, and held an opponent under 50 for the 12th time.
Chris Lykes led Miami with 16 points but cut his eye in a scrum with 12 minutes left and missed the rest of the game. The Hurricanes trailed 33-30 when he departed.
The score was 9-9 after 13 minutes before the offensive pace picked up. The first half was a two-man show. Huff was the only Cavaliers player to score in the first 16:42. Lykes scored 14 points in the opening half, including a buzzer-beater to cut Virginia’s lead to 24-23 at halftime.
The Cavaliers, ranked for the first time since early January, helped their chances of remaining in the Top 25 next week.
The Hurricanes have lost 17 games in a row against ranked teams. Their most recent win came in February 2018 at No. 9 North Carolina.
— Steven Wine, AP
UVa Notes
Team Notes
The Cavaliers improved to 22-7, 14-5 ACC
Virginia has won 22 or more games for a school-record ninth consecutive season
UVa has won 14 or more ACC games for the fifth time in the last seven seasons
The Cavaliers are 6-4 in true road games and 8-4 away from JPJ
UVa has a four-game road winning streak
UVa has a seven-game winning streak and has won nine of its last 10 games
Virginia led 24-23 at the half
The Cavaliers improved to 17-0 when leading after the first 20 minutes
UVa is 12-0 when limiting opponents to fewer than 50 points
UVa is 99-2 when achieving that mark in the Tony Bennett era
Bennett-coached teams are 124-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)
Series Notes
UVa is 12-12 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66
The Cavaliers are 3-7 against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables, including a two-game winning streak
Eleven of the last 12 meetings between the teams have been decided by 10 points or less
Overtime has decided two of the last seven meetings
Head coach Tony Bennett is 9-6 all-time against Miami
Player Notes
Double Figure Scorers: Jay Huff (17), Mamadi Diakite (14)
Huff matched career highs in points (17) and 3-pointers (3)
Huff scored UVA’s first 17 points on 7 of 9 field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers
Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double
Kihei Clark (4 assists) moved into eighth on UVA’s single-season assist list with 172