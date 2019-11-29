Postgame Central: Perkins leads UVa past VT to end the streak
Even with a nine-point lead and less than a minute on the clock, Bryce Perkins was not ready to celebrate Virginia finally breaking its Commonwealth Cup drought.
It was only a year ago, in his first experience with Virginia’s annual rivalry game against Virginia Tech, Perkins botched a handoff in overtime that allowed the Hokies to extend their dominance in the series after a wild finish.
“I needed to see zeroes because I remembered last year,” Perkins said Friday after Virginia ended a 15-game losing streak to the 23rd-ranked Hokies and earned its first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a 39-30 victory.
Perkins was a huge part of why the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) won, putting up 475 yards of offense. Brian Delaney kicked a go-ahead 48-yard field with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter and Virginia sealed it with a defensive score, causing fans to spill onto the field in a wild celebration.
“I was the last play that ultimately ended up losing us the game,” Perkins said. “I had to sit with that all year and it hurt, so this game I really wanted to go out there and be aggressive and just give everything I could for the team and not to let them down again.”
Perkins ran for two long touchdowns and passed for another for the Cavaliers, who became the seventh different team in as many years to win the Coastal Division. Delaney also kicked a 25-yard field goal for Virginia and his last kick made up for a missed extra point early.
“How fitting after a missed extra point early that I thought was going to haunt us,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Hendon Hooker ran for one touchdown and threw for another for the Hokies (8-4, 5-3), who came in having won six of seven games to surge into championship contention. A rallying defense and Hooker’s steady play drove the surge, but both came up short against Virginia.
The Cavaliers’ winning drive began with a Noah Taylor interception of Hooker at the Virginia 35. Virginia moved steadily downfield, not facing a third down play until it was third-and-15 from the Hokies’ 40. Perkins hit Tavares Kelly for nine yards before Delaney’s kick.
The history of the series made the crowd cautiously optimistic — like Perkins — until on the Hokies’ ensuing possession. The Cavaliers sacked Hooker on three straight plays. Mandy Alonso had the last, forcing a fumble that Eli Hanback recovered in the end zone, finally giving the Virginia faithful enough cushion to celebrate the end of the Hokies’ decade-and-a-half of domination.
“We got in a situation there at the end of the game where everybody knows we’re throwing the ball. That’s not our strength,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said.
Virginia led 13-6 after a defensive first half, but then the offenses took over.
“For a while there, it looked like nobody was going to score. Then it looked like everybody was going to score,” Fuente said
Hooker ran 34 yards to tie the game at 13. The next three series ended in punts before the Hokies drove 71 yards to take their first lead at 20-13 on Deshawn McClease’s 1-yard run. Virginia answered with a 79-yard march, Perkins hitting Joe Reed early in the drive for 42 yards to the Virginia Tech 35 and later connecting with Billy Kemp for the last 30 yards and the tying touchdown.
A 39-yard pass from Hooker to Tre Turner made it 27-20, and three plays into the fourth quarter, Wayne Taulapapa’s 2-yard run tied it at 27. Then the rivals traded field goals..
Perkins ripped off touchdown runs of 39 and 67 yards in the first half to make it 13-3. He had 137 rushing yards in the opening quarter.
The Hokies had been 6-0 with Hooker as the starter, in part because of a surging defense and Hooker’s efficiency. He came into the game having thrown for 10 touchdowns with no interceptions in those starts, and while his streak ended at 124 passes without a pick on a Hail Mary throw to end the first half, the interception by Taylor on a deep ball proved the critical play of the game.
Perkins started slowly throwing the ball but used those two huge draw play runs to cause the Hokies to have to adjust. He finally found his rhythm in the passing game and finished 20 of 33 for 311 yards. He also ran for 164 yards with 137 of those coming in the opening quarter.
Delaney said backup kick AJ Mejia gave him some words of encouragement before the critical field goal.
“(He) came over and said, ‘It’s not ending like this. You’re writing your own story,’” Delaney said.
-- Hank Kurz (AP)
UVa Notes
Team Notes
UVa finished 9-3 in the regular season, marking the eighth time the Cavaliers have had nine or more wins in the regular season (1985, 1989, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2019).
Virginia is the 2019 ACC Coastal Division Champions, the first time in program history
UVa is the first ACC Coastal team to be in first place from day one of the season and finish as division champions since Virginia Tech in 2005.
UVa is now the seventh different team to be Coastal Champions in seven years.
UVa scored on its first possession of the game for seventh time this season. The touchdown snapped nine-straight quarters the Virginia Tech defense had held its opponents scoreless.
Player Notes
QB Bryce Perkins finished with 311 passing yards and 164 rushing yards. It is the third time this season and fifth time in his career he has accomplished this. His five games of 200 passing and 100 rushing yards is tied for the most in the nation since the start of the 2018 season. Caleb Evans of ULM also has five. Perkins has five of UVA’s six all-time such games by a quarterback.
Perkins finished with 164 rushing yards, a career high and extended his program record for career 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback to seven.
Perkins added two rushing touchdowns to extend his season mark to 11, passing Bob Davis (10, 1964) and Shawn Moore (10, 1988) for No. 2 all-time in UVa history with single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.
Perkins 164 rushing yards ranks No. 3 all-time on UVA’s single-game rushing list by a quarterback.
Perkins notched a career-long 67-yard rush in the first quarter for a touchdown.
Perkins’ 164 rushing yards, long rush of 67 yards and two rushing touchdowns are all season highs allowed by the Hokies in 2019.
With 21 kick return yards, WR Joe Reed became the 10th player in FBS history to pass 3,000 career kick return yards. He is the only player in FBS history to have 3,000+ yards and a career return average of 28+ yards.
WR Billy Kemp IV notched his first career touchdown reception in the third quarter to tie the game, 20-20. The reception came on a 25-yard scoring strike from Perkins.
OLB Noah Taylor recorded the first interception of his career on the final play of the first half.
TB Wayne Taulapapa rushed for one touchdown, extending his season total to 13. It is the most rushing touchdowns by a UVa running back since Keith Payne notched 14 in 2010.
WR Hasise Dubois finished with 139 receiving yards, marking the second 100-yard receiving game of his season (and career).
Dubois notched a career-long 67-yard reception in the fourth quarter.