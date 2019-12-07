Postgame Central: Tigers storm past Hoos 62-17 to win ACC title
Trevor Lawrence believes No. 3 Clemson is better than it was a year ago. He and the Tigers will get the chance to prove it in the College Football Playoffs.
Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, three to Tee Higgins, and the defending national champions dismantled No. 22 Virginia 62-17 for its fifth-consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title Saturday night. The Tigers (13-0, No. 3 CFP) won their 28th-straight game and become the first program with that many wins in a row in a league title game.
Lawrence said Clemson came out with a fire to finish league play strong.
“I’m proud of the way we handled it. We came out with a fire. And while Lawrence acknowledged the difficulty of comparing last year’s group to this one, “the way we’re playing, I think we are better,” he said.
Maybe good enough to be No. 1?
“I think so. But, hopefully, in a couple of weeks we’ll get a chance to prove it,” he said.
It would be hard to bet against the Tigers, who easily put away the Cavaliers (9-4, No. 23 CFP) with their dazzling set of playmakers.
Lawrence and Higgins, the game’s MVP, headed that list against the Cavaliers.
“We just want to have an opportunity to compete for the whole thing,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I think we’ve done enough to get somewhere in that top four, wherever they put us.”
Virginia showed off a game plan that caused the Tigers a few early headaches. But Clemson’s talent quickly took control on the way to an ACC championship game record for points and yards (619).
“In championship games, you’ve got to expect some adversity,” Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. And we always say that when adversity hits, you’ve got to be stronger and stronger.”
Lawrence set an ACC title-game record with his four touchdown throws and had 302 yards passing, his second best total this season, and completed 16 of 22 passes before coming out in the third quarter.
Higgins finished with 182 yards receiving yards and the three TDs, both bests in ACC Championship game play.
Travis Etienne had 114 yards, his eighth game over 100 yards this season.
Virginia and Bryce Perkins appeared to have a game plan to compete with the Tigers, even without leading receiver Joe Reed out due to injury.
Perkins threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Hasise Dubois to tie it at 7-7, just the second TD pass allowed by Clemson in its past seven games.
Virginia’s defense sacked Lawrence twice in the opening half (Clemson had allowed only 11 sacks in the regular season) and Perkins accounted for 177 yards the first 30 minutes — nearly as many as the 194 yards the Tigers allowed in a 38-3 win last week over South Carolina.
But it was impossible to contain Clemson’s offense.
“We didn’t make enough plays, we couldn’t make enough plays,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Higgins had scoring catches of 19 and seven yards, Justyn Ross went 59 yards for another touchdown (the second longest in ACC Championship game history), and Etienne broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run as Clemson opened a 31-7 lead by halftime.
Perkins, the ACC’s leader in total offense, had 324 of the Cavaliers’ 387 yards, which were a season high allowed by Clemson’s defense this season.
Perkins believed the loss showed Virginia how to move up in the ACC. The gap with Clemson is “big, but we have the opportunity in the coming years to close it,” he said.
Perkins had his moments against Clemson. He threw two touchdown passes, something the Tigers’ No. 1 pass defense had allowed just once in a 21-20 victory over North Carolina in September. Perkins also set the Cavaliers’ single-season record with 3,215 yards.
Virginia awaits its bowl assignment, most likely the Orange Bowl.
Clemson will head to the College Football Playoff with its matchup announced Sunday.
The Cavaliers showed creativity and ability in devising and executing a game plan designed to make Clemson sweat. But the gap between UVa and the Tigers — as it is for most everyone else in the ACC — was too wide to overcome without perfection on nearly every snap.
The Tigers showed once more they had no equals this season in the ACC. The challenge now grows more difficult with Clemson likely facing off against LSU or Ohio State in the national semifinals.
-- Pete Iacobelli (AP)
Game Notes
Virginia recorded 387 yards of total offense, a season high for a Clemson opponent (previous high was 294 by Georgia Tech in season opener).
UVa allowed its most points allowed by since a 63-21 loss to Illinois in the 1999 Micronpc.com Bowl.
With 266 yards passing, Bryce Perkins moved into first place on the UVa single-season passing list with 3,215 yards (Kurt Benkert, 2017, previously held record with 3,207 yards).
Perkins also moved into third on the UVa career passing list with 5,895.
Perkins rushed for 56 yards and now owns the most career rushing yards for a UVa quarterback with 1,666, passing Bill Dudley (1939-41) with 1,631.
Perkins matched a career high with 43 pass attempts. He also had 43 attempts earlier this season at Notre Dame.
Hasise Dubois caught a career-high 10 passes for 130 yards. His previous career high for receptions in a game was nine, set at Notre Dame earlier this season.
The 130 receiving yards by Dubois is the most given up by Clemson to one receiver this season.
With 10 receptions, Hasise Dubois moved up two spots into sixth place in all-time receptions at UVa with 141.
Billy Kemp recorded career highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (66). His previous highs were four catches and 51 yards, both earlier this season against Georgia Tech.
Virginia recorded a pair of sacks and now has 45 this season, setting a single-season program record (previous record was 43 in 2007). UVa entered the game No. 6 in the nation in sacks.
Virginia’s defense surrendered 31 points in each half, its most points in any half this season (previous was 24 in second half last week vs. Virginia Tech).
Virginia allowed 619 yards of offense, its most since giving up 632 in a 2016 loss to Oregon.
UVa gave up 345 yards in the first half. Coming in, the Cavaliers’ defense was allowing an average of 336.5 yards per game this season.
Clemson’s touchdown on its game-opening drive was just the fourth TD allowed on an opening drive by the UVa defense in 13 games this season.
First-Team All-ACC WR/KR Joe Reed did not play because of injury.