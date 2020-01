Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left, and Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State’s 10-game winning streak, 61-56 on Tuesday night.



Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and nine rebounds for UVa, which has won two straight after losing four of its previous five. That stretch raised questions about whether the reigning national champions would even make the NCAA Tournament this year.

The game was tied 11 times and neither team could get any separation over the final 10 minutes. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove down the left side of the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side. After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for the Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC).

The Seminoles (17-3, 7-2) had two chances to tie it, but Wyatt Wilkes missed badly on a 3-point try from the top of the key and Trent Forrest also missed from the left corner. Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia.

Vassell led Florida State with 17 points. The loss was the Seminoles’ first since Dec. 3 at Indiana.



Key added 13 points and nine boards for Virginia, which snapped a two-game slide against the Seminoles and split the season series.

Besides the overall winning streak, the Noles arrived in Charlottesville with an even more impressive one: They’d won nine-consecutive overtime games overall and 10 against ACC foes. All of the overtime contests in the streak have come against Power Five opponents.



Coming off a seven 3-pointer performance in a victory at Wake Forest, Tomas Woldetensae caused a stir in the crowd with two first-half 3-pointers. Moments after his second, however, he was whistled for his second personal foul and went to the bench with nearly nine minutes left in the half.