Postgame Central: Wahoos hang on in OT for a 50-49 win over ND
Braxton Key made a free thow with 2:04 left in overtime and Virginia held off Notre Dame on a rough shooting night for both teams, 50-49 on Tuesday night.
Mamadi Diakite scored 20 points for the Cavaliers (16-7, 8-5 ACC), including the basket with 25.1 seconds left in regulation that forced the extra session. Jay Huff added eight points and nine rebounds.
Prentiss Hubb scored 12 and John Mooney had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (15-9, 6-7), who saw their four-game winning streak end. The Irish had a chance to win, but Rex Pflueger’s 3-pointer from in front of the Notre Dame bench in the final seconds missed and Key tapped the ball away.
The Irish finished 20 of 61 from the field (33 percent) and Virginia was 19-for-51 (37 percent).
In the overtime, Diakite hit a pair of free throws to give Virginia the lead, and Hubb’s fall-away tied it again with 3:29 left. Key’s free throw was the only point the rest of the way, the ball bouncing in after he air-balled the first attempt.
Virginia had trailed since the early going before a 10-0 run gave them a 43-38 lead. Diakite started it with a pair of free throws and Huff scored the last eight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a baby hook. A basket by Diakite made it 45-40 with 6:48 left but the Irish scored the next seven points until Virginia ended a nearly four-minute scoreless stretch on Diakite’s tying turnaround.
Neither team scored again in regulation.
The Fighting Irish’s winning streak coming in came at a good time, putting them in position to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth. It also came against teams they needed to beat in Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and on the road at Clemson, all below .500 in league play.
Virginia has reached 30 points in the first half just once in its last six games with 30 at Louisville on Saturday. Entering the second half against the Irish, the Cavaliers had scored as many as 30 just three times in their last 11 halves.
-- Hank Kurz (AP)
UVa Notes
Team Notes
The Cavaliers improved to 16-7, 8-5 ACC
UVa (11-3) has won 11 or more home games for 11 straight seasons
UVa is 2-1 in overtime
UVa outscored Notre Dame 3-2 in overtime
UVa gained a 40-38 lead at 6:32 of the second half, for its first lead since 10-9 at 9:47 first half
UVA’s 22 first-half points were its second fewest in ACC play (20 vs. Syracuse, 1/11/20)
UVa improved to 3-7 when trailing at the half
UVa is 11-0 when limiting opponents to fewer than 50 points
UVa is 98-2 when achieving the mark in the Bennett era
Bennett-coached teams are 123-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)
Series Notes
Virginia is 14-2 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including a 9-0 ACC regular-season record, in the series that dates back to 1980-81
UVa has a four-game winning streak vs. Notre Dame
The Cavaliers are 6-0 against the Irish in Charlottesville
UVa has limited Notre Dame to 58 or fewer points in eight of the last 10 meetings
Head coach Tony Bennett is 10-1 all-time against Notre Dame, including a 61-41 win over the Fighting Irish as head coach at Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Tournament in Denver, Colo.
Player Notes
Double Figure Scorers: Mamadi Diakite (20)
Braxton Key had a career-high 13 rebounds
Diakite (5 rebounds) joined the 500 rebound club at UVa (504 career rebounds)