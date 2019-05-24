In this day and age of the college athletics arms races, few truly historic arenas remain. In an effort to recruit the best, universities build venues with all of the bells and whistles in order to compete for the services of coveted recruits. The University of Virginia is no different, having constructed the state-of-the-art John Paul Jones Arena and made it the home for Cavalier basketball. Sadly, the arena that put the Wahoos on the proverbial map in college basketball, University Hall, will meet its demise at the push of a demolition button tomorrow morning.

What will not disappear with the rumble of dynamite and the clearing of debris in the coming weeks are memories.

There are moments in time that every Cavalier fan who witnessed them remembers. Some will be shared by thousands of attendees- 8864 of them to be exact for a good span of the building’s existence (I still remember the official number for a sellout for games at the start of my time at UVa, despite the fact that I haven’t worked a game there in more than 25 years).

But hundreds of thousands others (likely millions) have memories of televised games from the corner of Massie and Alderman. And it is a near certainty that 100,000-plus will tell you they were there, live, at Ralph Sampson’s last game or Bryant Stith’s finale.

The move from Memorial Gymnasium to UHall in 1965 heralded not only a change in fortune for the Wahoo faithful but also a slow, sure shift in the conference’s power structure. It was six short seasons later that the Cavaliers entered the Top 20 for the first time in the program’s history in 1971. Thanks to the heroics of Barry Parkhill during a home upset of then-No. 2 South Carolina, a brilliant week and a half run started the era of ranked UVa squads. It would signal a trend rather than an aberration.

A slew of unforgettable moments by Parkhill, Wally Walker, and Jeff Lamp provided a steady parade of firsts through the initial 15 years of the building: The first postseason berth (1972), the first ACC title (1976), the first NCAA tournament appearance (again in the bicentennial), and first postseason win (1979) all happened during this period of growth fueled in part by the new home of the Hoos. Parkhill, Walker, and Lamp all helped elevate Virginia basketball at University Hall while putting their own names in the building’s rafters.

Of course, that conference power shift reached new heights from 1979-83. Cavalier squads led by the truly one-of-a-kind Sampson went 50-2 at home. Let that record sink in, then smile remembering the missed free throw and putback to beat Maryland in 1983 in his final game. This is probably my first clear memory of college basketball of any kind. You should look up the video if you’re too young to remember it. The electricity for those types of games was absolutely off the charts.

Of course, there was that other first, the 1980 Final Four. A few short years ago, most honest Virginia fans would likely admit (mistakenly in retrospect) that the Sampson era would always be the high-water mark of the program. So much of that magic happened in his 52 games at UHall.

The ensuing decade-plus saw a sustained run of good UVa teams, ones that scrapped with established powerhouses North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Maryland and the emerging program at Duke. The miraculous run to the Final Four in 1984 after Sampson’s departure, the Elite Eight runs in 1989 and 1995, the 1992 NIT title – each was constructed through moments seen by lots of fans, and those seen only by the players and staff themselves. Ask 1,000 players, coaches, and fans their best UHall moment and you might get 1,000 different answers. There were scores of wins over ranked teams. Players like Olden Polynice, Richard Morgan, John Crotty, Stith, Cory Alexander, and Junior Burrough, players that left their marks all over the UVa record books, all had moments that wowed the orange-clad fans and their own teams alike in UHall.

Any recounting of the building’s highlights cannot overlook the contribution of the Cavalier women’s program. Three straight Final Fours, an NCAA title game, and a run of six straight ACC titles – Debbie Ryan coached the program to spectacular heights through the second half of UHall’s active service. And the Wahoo faithful rewarded that hard work and success with sellouts and an exciting atmosphere exceeded only by the juggernaut down on Rocky Top. I can confidently say the greatest player in ACC women’s basketball history called UHall her home court, because two-time National Player of the Year Dawn Staley shaped the national landscape in the early 1990s (as she still does coaching today).

The final years of UHall saw ups and downs but also their share of excitement. Curtis Staples set the NCAA record for 3-pointers as a long-distance marksman there. Pete Gillen’s frenetic style produced upsets of highly-ranked teams while propelling the Hoos themselves to occasional high regard by the voters. Sean Singletary – enough said. And Travis Watson and Norman Nolan were two of the absolute warriors of the game, posting double-double after double-double on that court.

The final pieces of UHall's demolition will be a bittersweet moment for me personally. I worked in the athletic media relations department during my three years as a student (1991-94), including as a stats runner at halftime and postgame of all men’s basketball games. I saw some of the low moments, such as the night UConn decided to announce its arrival as a true basketball powerhouse.

However, my time there was filled mostly with highs. My duties were forgotten for a few moments in 1993 as I rushed the court when “we” completed the season sweep of the two-time defending national champion Duke Blue Devils. I remember Cornell Parker absolutely shutting down bona fide Tar Heel star Jerry Stackhouse and pure scorer Vashon Leonard of Minnesota, too.

Ted Jeffries remarked after the final game at UHall during the 1992 NIT run that “the pregnant clam was rockin’ tonight.” Well, it usually was.

Moments like these and countless others are what will go through my mind, when the building, but not the memories, are erased on Saturday morning.





Editor's Note: Steve Kirkwood enjoyed a decade-long career in college athletics, starting as an assistant volleyball coach at the Division II and Division I levels and later as an assistant sports information director at two D1 universities, sandwiched around a stint at one of the country's largest sports publishing firms. Since 2006, he has been practicing intellectual property law, first as a patent agent and now as a licensed IP attorney.