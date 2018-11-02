Editor's Note: Every fall, CavsCorner does a Q&A series with UVa's assistant coaches ahead of the start of the basketball season. In this last conversation of the series we talk with Orlando Vandross, who after several years in a support position within the basketball office helping with player development and recruiting was promoted to being a full-time assistant last spring. Here he talks about that experience, what it's been like to be back out on the road recruiting, what last season was like for him, what he thinks of this year's team, and much more. Of note, this Q&A was conducted before the NCAA approved Braxton Key's waiver request which will allow him to play immediately. Lastly, you can check out our previous Q&As here: Jason Williford: Part I Jason Williford: Part II Brad Soderberg



How rewarding was that moment when coach asked you to be a full-time assistant with him? What was that moment like for you? Did you see it coming?

Oh, man, it was very exciting. A part of you hopes that would happen, obviously. When Sanchey [Ron Sanchez] decided to leave, of course I hoped. But then there's a part of you that doesn't even need to wish for it because, to be honest with you, I felt like I was in a great situation to be a part of this already, being here with the guys and working with Coach Bennett and we so enjoy living here in Charlottesville. But when I actually heard the words, yeah it was very gratifying.



I can imagine that, being in the role you were in, it was probably always something you hoped would happen. So when you first heard that Sanchez was thinking about going to Charlotte, I can imagine it's human for you to start hoping. What were those first few minutes like after you said that you'd take the job?

You know what, I was surprised when it happened because I didn't see it coming when it did and I was hoping for it but I figured it'd be some time down the road. I knew I had to accept whatever he decided because I wanted to be here. I'm fine with it either way, you know? But when he finally said 'Hey, I'd like to offer you the job' I didn't have to deliberate or anything. I was ready. It was a special moment for sure.



So being back on the road, what's it been like?

Interesting. It's been interesting. I think a lot of the faces have changed in those years since I was last out there. But more importantly it's just a different reception for me. I've been at other schools and to go in and have a UVa shirt on, it's different now. It's a good different. The accessibility to a lot of options in terms of recruiting is definitely different. So it's been a great thing.



Now, since they're not technically signed we can't name names but we can talk in generalities and I can say that you've had some success already on the recruiting trail. You've obviously got a lot of experience both on the trail and on the support side. But in your role now recruiting for this program, what's been the response from the recruits that you've talked to and what do you think you bring to this specific job?

I think you kind of answered the question because I think it's the experiences that I've had, being with other programs, but more importantly following the blueprint that was set here by other coaches, right? I think, in my opinion at least, we're not going to try to deviate too much from what has been successful here. And that's one thing I'm going try to do: I'm just a keeper of the flame, so to speak. There were guys who helped build this before me and there will be guys after me I'm sure. I want to try to do my part and be consistent about what the exact blueprint is of what Coach Bennett built this on.



Give your experience on the recruiting side both before you got here and in working in a support role here along with your experience now being back on the road recruiting, what have you learned that has helped you become a better recruiter?

Well, what I've learned is you need to try to have a plan when you go out recruiting because the way so many of these AAU tournaments are set up, they're so vast and things change on the fly. Plus, some kids play up while some play down and maybe even enough to play out of a scholarship offer. So, we have to almost be like a stockbroker or someone watching the market who understands the value of each guy. Where can we have more bang for our buck when we evaluate? Where do we need to go to see the right kids? So being on the outside as opposed to being on the ground, it was easy for me because I had the capability of doing that and finding that. But now when you're out there making those decisions, you've got to trust your eyes and what I mean by that is when you see something that you like, you've got to follow your gut and hopefully instinctually you're able to kind of pull something out of the bunch that some people aren't looking at. And that's very hard to do because with technology now, there aren't too many secrets. But if you're able to do that, that makes it all the more rewarding.



I'm really glad that I got some time to interview you for this series because I think for a lot of fans and folks on the outside, they see the assistants and Coach Bennett and the players. They don't necessarily have as deep an understanding of all the pieces around the coaches and players that help make this thing run. So, then, how what happened at the end of last season impacts people in those support positions, that's not something they see, right? So a guy like you, you might not necessarily have been someone they knew but you're living and dying with the program all the same. I'm curious to get your point of view on what the days or maybe even a couple weeks after the UMBC loss were like for you?

It's a great question. I'll say it like this: You have to coach yourself sometimes in situations like that. We had a great year. We had an absolutely great year. It just wasn't anything close to the ending that we wanted. But I always have to remind myself and coach myself that way. 'We had a great year.' I think maybe what I learned from it is that that team won't be together again. That was such a unique team and the finality of that really hit me hard, that we won't be together like that again, competing and everything. And so when I saw Isaiah this past weekend, it brought back all those feelings. It was great to go to practice to watch him or traveling to games and just spending time on the road and things of that nature. We won't have that particular group together ever again. So when you have a special group, I need to really enjoy the time that I'm with them. I know that there will be other teams coming along but that particular team won't be together in that fashion and so you have to enjoy it while it's there. Time is short.



And since you do have experience, I would imagine that as a coach you get sort of used to the sort of ebbs and flows, right? You have the intensity of the season and that camaraderie, you watch the team come together, and then the year ends and so right away you're back out on the road recruiting and you turn that page fast. I can imagine that on some level you get used to it but I also would imagine something like that, with a group like that, it does sit with you. As you've watch the returning kids this offseason, what lessons do you feel like they've learned?

I can't speak for all of the kids but I've talked with a couple of our guys and the attention to detail and seizing the moment, that's going to be big for them. But maybe even more so than any of that is just being prepared for every situation. And they've done a really good job of focusing on the details and being prepared in terms of doing extra work, doing whatever it takes to become better. I think their focus is different. That's the one thing I've really noticed: The focus is different.



I'm going to give you a nice hypothetical here. Let's say it's spring and you guys have just won a national championship. You're cutting down the nets. Orlando of the future can tell me, can tell you, whoever, that this one thing is the reason you guys won it this year. If UVa is going to have that sort of success this year, what do you feel like is going to be the defining reason? Why this group this year?

Wow, great question. For that to happen—Coach Bennett preaches this all the time and I really believe it—we're going to have to be consistent in eliminating losing. That's a broad term, but there's some things that correlate. What you do off the court and what you do on the court, there's a correlation there. If we can eliminate whatever it might be, not that we have drama or anything, but if our life's in order off the court and we are focused and care about how we do it together, that's how. I think that's what made last year's team really successful: We did it together and we had great leadership. If we can duplicate that and then know where the pitfalls are, for this year, I think we can take another step.



I'm going to put you in real tight spot: Give me one guy that you're just really excited to see this year and give me some reasons why.

Great question. That's tough. But I think for me it's Ty Jerome. Me personally, being a guard myself, that's the guy. I think it's going to be different for him this year because there are no secrets anymore. He'll be a marked man, so to speak. How he handles that will be the key. I think he is the most competitive person that's in our program and I'm looking forward to seeing how he navigates this year.



Ty and Dre and Kyle are such a big part of your core. I've always thought how close they are off the court could be a big thing for your team. I wonder how that spills over to the rest of the team now that they're the older guys in the room.

I think they're unified and a lot of times what I love about that group, as a team in general we compete but I really believe with my whole heart that they take care of one another. I think that's unique. That's really hard to find, to organically make that happen. They take care of one another.