

Editor's Note: Every October, CavsCorner does a Q&A series with UVa's assistant coaches ahead of the start of the basketball season. In Part II of our conversation with associate head coach Jason Williford, he talks about the players who need to step up including Mamadi Diakite, how the bench shapes up going into the year, what the Wahoos need from their depth this season, and coaching in Charlottesville without former assistant Ron Sanchez. Of note, this Q&A was conducted before the NCAA approved Braxton Key's waiver request which will allow him to play immediately. Lastly, you can check out Part I of our conversation by clicking here.



We all know Ty and Kyle. We all know the leap that Dre took at times last year and the leap folks are expecting him to take this year. The guy I'm most curious to get your thoughts on in terms of his offseason is Mamadi. He seems at least to me to be the difference between you guys just missing Zay and you guys really, really missing Zay. What have you seen from Mamadi this offseason and what do you guys need from him during the season?

Well, we're going to need him to be focused and locked in for longer stretches of time. He's always been a guy that has shown flashes. He's been really good at times and then there are other times where you're like 'What are you doing, Mamadi?!?' So we're going to have to cut out that part and make those fewer possessions. And he understands that. There's just got to be a focus and I think that's natural, the maturation is natural. The more minutes you play, the more experience you get. So, he's coming. But I also think he's taking a step in the right direction offensively where he may give us a little something that Zay couldn't give us offensively on the block, the ability to score and be a little better in different ways. But he has to keep improving his focus and his alertness defensively. So those are the areas where I think you're right, he can help us immensely if he gets and grasps that really quickly.



Two more questions. The first is, we sort of all know about your five, right? Your five are sort of known commodities and guys that a lot of folks have seen a lot of.

Who are those, Brad? Tell me the five.



Well I'd guess that it's Ty, Kyle, Dre, Mamadi, and Jack.

Yeah, you've been around us for a while. You know. I think you're spot-on with those five.



Beyond them, though, I'm curious about the bench. You guys have always had options. This year, you don't have as much experience coming off that bench like you've had in years past. What have you seen from your reserve guys and who has stood out to you?

I think the obvious are Jay Huff and Marco Anthony who sparingly played last year but they have experience. They've been in college games. They got their feet wet. Those guys are going to have to step up and give us a big shot in the arm. But I also think Kihei will have to do the same and he's been a pleasant surprise. I shouldn't say surprise, really, because he's been kind of what we expected. He is who he is. He's a great on-ball guy, can really touch the paint offensively, great on ball screens. So he's been really good. And then Kody Stattmann, the Australian. He's a work in progress daily defensively and that's a hard thing because of his lack of physicality. He's a thin kid and just working on closeouts and being in a stance, but he's very gifted offensively. Those four guys I would say in particular are going to have to be ready to step up and give us positive minutes, especially with Braxton's situation and if for whatever reason the waiver doesn't go through. And again, we weren't expecting that. That was something that came up. So if he has to sit, I would say those guys are going to have to step up and give us big time minutes.



Alright last one. This is the first time you've gone through a preseason at UVa as a coach without Ron Sanchez being there. How different has it been this preseason? And how easily has Orlando sort of fit among the group since moving up?

Yeah, so, it's been really different with Ron. Obviously Ron and I came in together. Man, I'm not sure I'm here at Virginia if it wasn't for Sanchez, so it's been it's been a little awkward at times. You don't hear him fussing at Mamadi every day, you miss him around the office. He was great. But I think Tony having been here as long as he has now and grown as a head coach and his system being what it is, there's a culture now and the guys all understand what it is. Obviously me being here and Brad being here for a few years, there's been some continuity even with Ron's departure. O was in the office, he knew the players, he knew the system from being here three years prior to now being on the floor. So that continuity, us knowing his personality, the players knowing him, O kind of stepped in and hit the ground running. So it's been different but O's been able to step in and give us a good spark on the recruiting trail and step in and work with the guards and he's got a lot of experience. But we do miss Sanchez. I miss him. I miss all of his mumbling, halfway understanding what he's saying in that daggone Dominican accent that comes out when he gets to talking fast. So I periodically have to call him just to hear his voice. But I wish him all the best. Our guys, you know, Tony's not going to deviate much from what he what he knows and does. We are who we are.