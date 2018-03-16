After rolling through the ACC and winning the conference regular season and tournament titles, (1) UVa begins the final phase of its season tonight when the Cavaliers open play in the NCAA Tournament against (16) UMBC (approx. 9:20 p.m., TNT).

The Wahoos (31-2) will obviously be looking to get far beyond the first round but they will have to do so without De'Andre Hunter. The ACC's Sixth Man of the Year, he broke his left wrist in the win over Clemson last Friday and playing the championship game against Carolina before X-rays revealed the break and ended his season.

While Virginia should be able to get to the second round without him, the Retrievers, led by second-year coach Ryan Odom (son of former UVa assistant and Wake Forest HC Dave Odom) earned their way into the tournament with a solid season.

So, before UMBC and UVa tip things up in the Spectrum Center late tonight, let's look at three things we know going into this one as well as two questions and one prediction we're ready to make.



