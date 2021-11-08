



Virginia's 2021-22 men’s basketball campaign gets underway on Tuesday night, with a late start against the Navy Midshipmen at JPJ (9pm, ACCN). The Wahoos open the season ranked 25th in the AP poll and were picked to finish fourth in the ACC this season. It will be a new-look Cavaliers team, with Virginia’s top three scorers departing for professional careers and three more role players transferring out. Tony Bennett added plenty of talent through the transfer portal with the additions of Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin to play alongside veterans Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and others.

UVa’s first opponent, Navy, comes to Charlottesville with higher expectations for this season than they have had in recent years. Navy plays in the Patriot League, and played very few non-conference games last year. Still, the Midshipmen pulled off an upset win over Georgetown and finished the season 15-2 and 12-1 in conference play. That success didn’t translate to the postseason, where Navy was upended in their first conference tournament game by a six-win Loyola (MD) team.

Those who follow the league closely believe that Navy’s success in a COVID-impacted season can translate to what should be a more normal 2021-22 campaign. The Midshipmen were picked to finish third in the Patriot League preseason poll, behind Boston University and last year’s winner, Colgate. The Midshipmen return most of their 2020-21 team, and though they’ll enter Tuesday’s game as big underdogs, Navy may challenge the new-look Wahoos more than they have in past meetings.



