But in order to keep that momentum going, the Rams will need to come to Charlottesville and find a way to beat a Virginia team that has looked dominant all season long.

The Rams are still a bit of an unknown because they've been a bit up and down but the team could be coming around at just the right time. After some early season struggles, VCU went down and knocked off UT the other night in a win that could really be a turning point for the entire year.

After opening the season 8-0, the Cavaliers have just a few more non-conference matchups left before they open up ACC play next month. With the exam break and holidays looming, No. 4 UVa might have its toughest challenge left coming up Sunday afternoon when VCU comes to town (1:30 p.m., RSN).





1. The Rams and Wahoos will reignite a rivalry that has heated up in recent years.

Virginia will host in-state rival VCU in what has quickly become a new rivalry of sorts in the Commonwealth. UVa and VCU don’t have much history but with both programs improving their standing—and in VCU’s case their conference—over the past decade, the series between the two teams has become an important non-conference clash. The recent installment of the series began in 2014 when the Cavaliers hosted the Rams as they were coming off of a 5-seed in the previous year’s NCAA Tournament. The Rams came away with a last-second 59-56 win in Charlottesville and both teams would end up having very good years. The following season, UVa avenged that loss to the Rams in Richmond, coming out of the Siegel Center with a 74-57 win in early December. After a two-year hiatus, the Hoos and Rams squared off again last year in a pre-Thanksgiving clash on Broad Street. Kyle Guy’s 29 points helped Virginia win in Richmond once again with a 76-67 triumph over VCU in a rare Friday matinee. On Sunday, the Hoos will look to extend their winning streak over VCU to three games with a victory at JPJ.





2. VCU comes to Charlottesville with a 7-2 record fresh off its best win of the season.

The Rams missed the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2010, and in his second year Rhoades is hoping it will be only a one-year break from the Big Dance. The Rams are off to a 7-2 start to the season with the two losses coming to St. John’s in overtime and to in-state rival Old Dominion. But they do have two wins over Top-100 ranked teams in KenPom: a 57-51 neutral-site win over Temple and a win at Texas on Wednesday night. VCU took home a win over former coach Shaka Smart by hanging on for a 54-53 win in Austin that was close the whole way. Both teams struggled offensively in Wednesday’s game, something that isn’t altogether new for this VCU team. The Rams rank 250th in adjusted offensive efficiency and are shooting less than 30 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Conversely, they have been one of the nation’s stingiest teams on the other end of the floor, ranking 13th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. While the Rams aren’t shooting the ball at a great clip, their opponents are shooting just 23.9 percent from 3, third best nationally.





3. VCU lacks frontcourt size but has plenty of scoring options.

Previous teams have been built around guards and wings and this team is no different. VCU’s projected starting lineup doesn’t feature a player over 6-foot-7, which could create matchup advantages for the Hoos. But the Rams do have some size in the backcourt, and plenty of players capable of scoring the basketball. VCU is led offensively by junior guard Marcus Evans, who is in his first season on the court for the Rams after transferring from Rice along with his head coach. After scoring in bunches at Rice, Evans has picked up where he left off, leading the team with 14.3 points per game. He has scored in double figures in each game since the season-opener against Gardner Webb, when he scored nine points in just nine minutes of action. Evans had a cold shooting night against Texas (1-for-9 from 3), but made all seven of his free-throw attempts in a 16-point effort. The only other double-figure scorer for the Rams is junior forward Issac Vann, who had a monster game in the loss to St. Johns, putting up 30 points and 11 boards. VCU’s best shooter is guard De’Riante Jenkins, who has made 20 of his 55 3-point attempts this year (36.4 percent) including four against Texas. Marcus Santos-Silva is the VCU “big man” at 6-foot-7 and is fourth on the team in scoring with 7.4 points per game. He is coming off of back-to-back double-figure games against Iona and Texas, his first since scoring 16 against Hampton on November 9th.



