After notching three conference wins in a row for the first time in seven yeasr, the Cavaliers are also now back in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first since 2011. They put all of that momentum, as well as their Coastal Division lead, on the line tomorrow night when No. 23 UVa hosts Pitt (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Panthers (4-4, 3-1 ACC) come in following a pretty interesting turnaround of sorts. In their non-conference slate, they played several good teams but came out with losses. But in league action, they've been much better and have played their way into a legit shot at the Coastal crown. Pitt needs to get a win in Charlottesville this week to keep pace obviously but things set up potentially well for the Panthers. At this point, for UVa to make it to Charlotte and the ACC Championship Game, the Wahoos are going to have to win at least one of the games against either Pitt or Virginia Tech.





Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4, 3-1 ACC) Head coach: Pat Narduzzi, fourth year (25-21) Series: Pitt leads the all-time series 7-3. Last Meeting: The Panthers beat the Cavaliers 31-14 in Pittsburgh last year.



Three Points on Pitt's Offense



-- Pitt’s offense is averaging 28 points per game through its first eight contests and has scored 30 or more points in four games. The Panthers rely heavily on the run game to pace the offense, and 1,823 of their 2,994 yards of offense have come on the ground. They are averaging 5.73 yards per carry and have rushed for 17 touchdowns this year with 62 percent of their plays being runs. Through the air, Pitt is much less consistent and effective. The Panthers have thrown eight touchdowns on the year, with 1,171 total passing yards. The Panthers have a solid yet unspectacular 40.6 percent conversion rate on 3rd down and rank near the bottom in red zone scoring rate (along with Virginia). The Panthers have scored on 18 of their 23 red zone trips, with 15 touchdowns and three field goals.

-- Pittsburgh splits carries between several players, led by senior running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall. Ollison leads the team in rushing with 795 yards and seven touchdowns and is well on his way to his second career 1,000-yard rushing season. Hall, meanwhile, has 429 yards and four touchdowns, and had a big 25-carry, 111-yard performance against Virginia last year that included a touchdown. Pitt will also look to get running plays out on the edge, using jet sweeps and reverses. Last week against Duke, Pitt had five players with seven carries or more and 50 yards or more, including several non-traditional rushers. The win over Duke saw the breakout performance of freshman athlete V’Lique Carter, who showed flashes of extraordinary speed in his collegiate debut. Listed as a defensive back, Carter rushed seven times for 137 yards and two scores, though his status for Friday night’s game is in doubt according to Narduzzi.

-- In the passing game, the Panthers are led by sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has started all eight games this season after earning a pair of starts at the end of 2017. Pickett has completed 60.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,156 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. He started 4-of-14 passing against Duke but completed his final four passes of the game including two touchdowns in the come-from-behind win. Pickett has yet to reach the 200-yard mark passing this season and has only thrown the ball 30 times in one game (a 38-35 loss at UNC). He does have a few options to get the ball to in the passing game, including speedy wide receiver Maurice Ffrench. Ffrench is the team’s leading receiver with 19 receptions for 294 yards and four scores, including two touchdowns in the win over the Blue Devils. Ffrench is also a threat to run the ball and had seven carries for 69 yards in Saturday’s home win. Pickett will also target Taysir Mack and Rafael Araujo-Lopes, who have 32 combined catches, with the latter being second on the team with three touchdown grabs.



Three Points on the Panther D