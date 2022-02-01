



As we turn the calendar to February, Virginia will return home for three of their next four contests, looking to inch up the ACC standings. With Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame dropping the Cavaliers to 6-5 in ACC play, the Wahoos will look to stay above .500 in conference games, when they host BC at JPJ on Tuesday night (6 pm, ACCN).

UVa’s opponent comes to JPJ with a 9-11 record, under first-year head coach Earl Grant. Grant took over the program after seven solid seasons at Charleston, and is looking to slowly build the Eagles back up into a solid ACC program after years of dormancy. BC got off to a 6-3 start this season, but have won just three of their last 11 contests heading into Tuesday night’s game. The Eagles started 1-0 in ACC play as well, beating Notre Dame at home, but dropped their next three and now sit at 4-6 in league games at the halfway point. Boston College has won two of their last four contests, including a win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.



