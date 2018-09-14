Ohio comes in off a bye week so the Bobcats will have had plenty of time to prepare for the schemes UVa is likely to use tomorrow afternoon. Given the upheaval in the schedule this week, how both teams respond will be especially critical to the outcome of this one.

Virginia (1-1), of course, was set to welcome the Bobcats to Scott Stadium before Hurricane Florence began causing cancelations and changes all over the east coast. The Hoos were lucky to be able to find another venue and lock it in, though the weather forecast certainly looks much more favorable now.





-- Ohio scored 38 points in its season-opener against Howard and averaged 39.1 points per game in route to a 9-4 record last year. What Ohio does on offense isn’t overly complicated but it clearly works. In 2017, the Bobcats rushed the ball 554 times for 3,179 yards and 44 rushing touchdowns. They averaged 5.74 yards per carry and had three ball carriers rush for 750 yards or more. In 2018, Ohio’s offense should look a lot similar. The Bobcats return their top two options at quarterback, their starting running back, and most of what was a very solid offensive line a year ago. Against Howard, Ohio rushed the ball 40 times, underscoring the desire to keep the ball on the ground quite a bit this year. But the Bobcats weren’t nearly as effective, rushing for just 146 yards with two touchdowns, both by the quarterback. They certainly were great in the red zone, scoring on all five of their trips inside the Howard 20-yard line. But on 3rd downs, Ohio struggled mightily, converting just four of its 15 attempts. Virginia’s defense struggled mightily to stop Indiana’s rushing attack last weekend, allowing the Hoosiers to gain 237 yards on 44 attempts. Ohio’s game plan could look very similar to what the Cavaliers faced in Bloomington and it will be the defense’s job to do better with their run fits and contain the ground game better than they did against IU.





-- The Bobcats return their starting quarterback from a season ago, junior Nathan Rourke. Despite holding down the starting job heading into the season, Rourke was quickly replaced by fellow junior Quinton Maxwell after a tough start against Howard. Rourke passed for 2,203 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for 912 yards and 21 scores last season but started 2-for-8 passing in the season opener, which allowed Maxwell to enter the game. The backup played well, throwing for 233 yards and two scores while rushing for a pair of TDs as well. Maxwell also avoided turnovers that could’ve proven costly in what was surprisingly a close game to the end. Rourke is still listed atop the Bobcats depth chart coming into tomorrow's game and should get the nod, at least until he plays poorly enough to be replaced. Both Rourke and Maxwell are dual-threats and can make plays with their legs, so this isn’t a situation where they would alternate between the pocket passer and the runner. UVa should prepare for both quarterbacks but what Ohio likes to do doesn’t change much regardless of who is in the game.





-- Regardless of who plays QB for Ohio, they won’t have to do it alone. The Bobcats have several weapons on offense that UVa will be looking to stop and that includes running back A.J. Ouellette, the top rusher in 2017 after running for 1,006 yards and seven scores. The former walk-on turned senior starter will be looking to boost his yards-per-carry number after rushing 17 times for 59 yards against Howard and failing to reach the end zone. Fellow senior rusher Maleek Irons should see carries as well, after receiving nine touches against Howard with 52 yards on the day. Ohio brings back three of its top four pass catchers from a season ago, led by 5-foot-9 senior Papi White. He had a fantastic performance against Howard, catching a team-high eight passes for 154 yards and a score. White is joined at receiver by senior Andrew Meyer and sophomore Cameron Odom, each of whom had three catches in the season-opening win. It’s also worth noting that junior wide receiver D.L. Knock returned a kick for a touchdown to open the second half for the Bobcats, so Virginia will need to be sharp once again on kick coverage.



