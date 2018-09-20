Still, much of this Louisville team while talented remains to be determined. The Cards have a lot of playmakers but they haven't been nearly as cohesive to start this season as they have been in the past. And on defense, a new coordinator plus a host of injuries have kept that unit from hitting the ground running.

-- Petrino is known as an offensive guru but the Cardinals have struggled a bit on that side of the ball through the first three games. Louisville averaged 38.1 points per contest last year after scoring 42.5 points per game during the 2016 season. Petrino was tasked this year with replacing a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and the best player in the history of the program. In two games against Virginia, Jackson threw for 556 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 235 yards and one score. Needless to say, UVa’s coaching staff will sleep a little better this week than they have in the last two seasons as they prepared to face UL. This season, the Cardinals are averaging 21.7 points per game, though one of those three was an excusable 14-point effort against Alabama. But the Cards struggled to score for long periods of their games against Indiana State and Western Kentucky. Louisville scored a combined 51 points in those two games but only 20 over the first three quarters of those contests, and 31 of those points in the 4th quarter. Indiana State is a run-of-the-mill FCS team and Western Kentucky was playing with its backup quarterback after a home loss to Maine the previous week, so those results for the Cards aren’t all that inspiring. They have been held back by turnovers and an inability to convert 3rd down downs: Louisville has thrown four interceptions and fumbled four times, though only lost one of those fumbles, while on 3rd down the Cards have converted just 11 of their 37 attempts.





-- Louisville’s struggles on offense have already led to a change at quarterback. Pass, who had been considered the heir apparent to Jackson heading into the season, struggled to hold on to the football, throwing four interceptions to just two touchdowns and completing just 50 percent of his passes. Cunningham replaced Pass in both the Indiana State and Western Kentucky games and did a better job moving the football. He led the team on 12 drives over the two games and the Cards scored on eight of them. Cunningham is a lot more similar to Jackson than Pass when it comes to his ability to make plays with his legs. He has rushed a team-high 33 times for 183 yards and a score on the season, including a 129-yard effort against WKU. As a passer, Cunningham has been fine but hasn’t had a lot of attempts. The redshirt freshman quarterback has completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 163 yards and a touchdown. But unlike Pass, he hasn’t struggled with interceptions to this point.





-- Luckily for Cunningham, he will have a talented supporting cast to help him through his first start on Saturday. Louisville has arguably the best wide receiver group that UVa will face this season, led by senior Jaylen Smith. A preseason All-ACC selection, Smith currently leads the team in receptions with six and yards with 98, with a single touchdown catch on the season. Smith will have some work to do if he’s going to match his output from a season ago, when he had 60 catches for 980 yards and seven scores in 10 games. He is joined at wide receiver by junior Seth Dawkins, who has almost identical stats to Smith through the first three games of the season, and sophomore Dez Fitzpatrick. The Cards also work the tight ends into the passing game quite a bit, with both Micky Crum and Kemari Averett among the top targets. At running back, UL has a deep group that can share touches on a game to game basis. Sophomore Dae Williams has emerged as the top back after starter Trey Smith was hurt in the Alabama game. Williams has rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts behind only Cunningham in attempts and yards. Freshman Colin Wilson and senior Jeremy Smith could also see their share of touches on Saturday and Petrino could simply stick with whichever running back is most effective.



