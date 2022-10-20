Thursday, Oct. 20,

7:30 p.m., ESPN





Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Head Coach: Brent Key

Conference: ACC

2022 Record: 3-3 (2-1)





After a bye week for both programs, Thursday night represents an opportunity for some good ol’ ACC Coastal madness as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets entertain the Virginia Cavaliers in Atlanta. Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key has galvanized the Ramblin’ Wreck with a 2-0 record since he took over the reins from Geoff Collins. The Jackets have two wins in conference and look like a more confident and competent football team under Key’s leadership.

The Wahoos, on the other hand, limped into the bye week after three consecutive league defeats. In their last outing, the defense continued its regression to the mean and the offensive line struggled mightily against the athletic defensive front of Louisville. Brennan Armstrong played his best game of the season, but an early fumble was the turning point that allowed the Cardinals to step on the gas and go on to rout the Cavaliers.

UVa comes into Thursday night with a lot to prove against a worthy opponent. Georgia Tech is solid with plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball. In their last win against Duke, the Jackets were balanced offensively, with 412 yards of offense and limited Duke to 236 yards of offense.

On offense, it all starts with quarterback Jeff Sims. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound signal caller from Jacksonville is the real deal. Last year in UVa’s 48-40 win over GT, he and Armstrong battled to a standstill. Sims totaled 365 yards last year and threw three touchdowns against the Hoos. Last week against Duke, Sims put together his best performance of the season, throwing for 227 yards and rushing for another 95. Their zone read/RPO offense runs directly through him.

Flanking Sims in the backfield is another familiar face: Louisville transfer Hassan Hall has emerged as the No. 1 back on the Flats. Hall comes into Thursday night averaging 5.4 yards a carry and has posted two solid games in a row, with a 157-yard performance against Pittsburgh and a 70-yard showing against the Blue Devils. In the two game winning streak, Georgia Tech has put an emphasis on running the football. Dontae Smith (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) is third on the team in rushing yards but leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Nate McCollum leads the wide receiver room with 29 receptions this season for 283 yards. South Carolina transfer and Fredericksburg native E.J. Jenkins (6-foot-7, 243 pounds) is a big-body target for Sims this season. The hybrid receiver/tight end only has 11 catches on the year but has two touchdowns.

The Georgia Tech defense, meanwhile, has athletes on all three levels and has turned the page after some early season struggles. The Yellow Jackets are ranked 108th in the country against the run, thanks in large part to two rough outings against Ole Miss (316 yards) and UCF (284 yards). Defensive Run Game Coordinator David Turner, a former UVa defensive coach under George Welsh, has turned around GT’s run unit, while Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Travares Tillman has one of the better groups in the country. The Ramblin’ Wreck ranks 36th nationally in pass yards allowed, with only 208 yards allowed per game. As a secondary, the Jackets are ranked third in the league with seven interceptions. They will line up in several different fronts, both even and odd, and throw a lot of coverages at our pass game.

If UVa can catch them, the Wahoos may be able to have some success in both running and throwing the ball. Ayinde “Ace” Eley (6-foot-3, 233 pounds) is the standout defender for Georgia Tech. He leads them in tackles from his linebacker position. In six games this season, he has 65 total tackles, with 9.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Defensive lineman Keion White (6-foot-5, 286 pounds) has totaled four sacks this season. And 2021 Honorable Mention All-ACC Charlie Thomas (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) leads the team with two interceptions and has 52 tackles (5.5 TFLs).