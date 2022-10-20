Preview: Cavaliers come off the bye week headed for Atlanta
UVa at Georgia Tech
Thursday, Oct. 20,
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Head Coach: Brent Key
Conference: ACC
2022 Record: 3-3 (2-1)
After a bye week for both programs, Thursday night represents an opportunity for some good ol’ ACC Coastal madness as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets entertain the Virginia Cavaliers in Atlanta. Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key has galvanized the Ramblin’ Wreck with a 2-0 record since he took over the reins from Geoff Collins. The Jackets have two wins in conference and look like a more confident and competent football team under Key’s leadership.
The Wahoos, on the other hand, limped into the bye week after three consecutive league defeats. In their last outing, the defense continued its regression to the mean and the offensive line struggled mightily against the athletic defensive front of Louisville. Brennan Armstrong played his best game of the season, but an early fumble was the turning point that allowed the Cardinals to step on the gas and go on to rout the Cavaliers.
UVa comes into Thursday night with a lot to prove against a worthy opponent. Georgia Tech is solid with plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball. In their last win against Duke, the Jackets were balanced offensively, with 412 yards of offense and limited Duke to 236 yards of offense.
On offense, it all starts with quarterback Jeff Sims. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound signal caller from Jacksonville is the real deal. Last year in UVa’s 48-40 win over GT, he and Armstrong battled to a standstill. Sims totaled 365 yards last year and threw three touchdowns against the Hoos. Last week against Duke, Sims put together his best performance of the season, throwing for 227 yards and rushing for another 95. Their zone read/RPO offense runs directly through him.
Flanking Sims in the backfield is another familiar face: Louisville transfer Hassan Hall has emerged as the No. 1 back on the Flats. Hall comes into Thursday night averaging 5.4 yards a carry and has posted two solid games in a row, with a 157-yard performance against Pittsburgh and a 70-yard showing against the Blue Devils. In the two game winning streak, Georgia Tech has put an emphasis on running the football. Dontae Smith (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) is third on the team in rushing yards but leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Nate McCollum leads the wide receiver room with 29 receptions this season for 283 yards. South Carolina transfer and Fredericksburg native E.J. Jenkins (6-foot-7, 243 pounds) is a big-body target for Sims this season. The hybrid receiver/tight end only has 11 catches on the year but has two touchdowns.
The Georgia Tech defense, meanwhile, has athletes on all three levels and has turned the page after some early season struggles. The Yellow Jackets are ranked 108th in the country against the run, thanks in large part to two rough outings against Ole Miss (316 yards) and UCF (284 yards). Defensive Run Game Coordinator David Turner, a former UVa defensive coach under George Welsh, has turned around GT’s run unit, while Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Travares Tillman has one of the better groups in the country. The Ramblin’ Wreck ranks 36th nationally in pass yards allowed, with only 208 yards allowed per game. As a secondary, the Jackets are ranked third in the league with seven interceptions. They will line up in several different fronts, both even and odd, and throw a lot of coverages at our pass game.
If UVa can catch them, the Wahoos may be able to have some success in both running and throwing the ball. Ayinde “Ace” Eley (6-foot-3, 233 pounds) is the standout defender for Georgia Tech. He leads them in tackles from his linebacker position. In six games this season, he has 65 total tackles, with 9.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Defensive lineman Keion White (6-foot-5, 286 pounds) has totaled four sacks this season. And 2021 Honorable Mention All-ACC Charlie Thomas (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) leads the team with two interceptions and has 52 tackles (5.5 TFLs).
Three Keys to Victory for UVa
1. Weather the storm.
In 24 meetings at Bobby Dodd Stadium, UVa has won just seven times. Simple put: Even good UVa teams have traveled to the “A” and come up short. This year’s squad has struggled greatly on the road, often being overwhelmed from the opening kickoff. The Cavaliers need to weather the storm and establish some sort of identity this week. Whether it’s running the ball or a short pass game to get Armstrong and his receiving corps in rhythm, the offense needs to stay in the game and the defense needs to keep the game within reach in the first several moments of this ball game.
2. The defense needs to find its form.
Early in the year, DC John Rudzinski had his group turning teams over and making plays. However, the last two weeks have been steps in the wrong direction for the Wahoos. Teams are starting to exploit the UVa safeties in the pass game. Look for the defense to make Sims a passer and play more zone looks to keep eyes on the dynamic quarterback.
3. The offense has to wake up.
Every game week, we ask for some facet of the offense to take a step forward. Armstrong has somewhat found his form and seems to be making better throws. Keytaon Thompson is playing some of his best football as a Virginia Cavalier, but the rest of the offense is not clicking. Tony Elliott and Des Kitchings have had opportunities to “self-scout” and correct mistakes in the bye week. I would expect that the offense continues its slow progression and gets the run game involved this week to help take pressure off Armstrong against a tough GT secondary.
UVa and Georgia Tech have had some classic games in the past. From Scott Sisson to the Hook & Ladder, this series has been nerve wracking and entertaining for both fanbases. This year, both teams come in evenly matched, with UVa searching for a much-needed win. The Hoos last won at Bobby Dodd stadium in 2008. It has most certainly been a house of horrors for them for the last decade. However, in a “must-win” type game, UVa takes care of business in a low-scoring affair.