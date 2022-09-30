Saturday, Oct. 1

7:30 p.m., ESPN









Duke Blue Devils

Head Coach: Mike Elko

Conference: ACC

2022 Record: 3-1





Under the direction of their first year head coach, the Duke Blue Devils are off to an impressive start this season. Elko is engineering a rebuild with his ball club beyond the David Cutcliffe era as the former defensive coordinator at Texas A&M firmly has taken over the reins and has had some early success in the 2022 season.

Tony Elliott has had an up-and-down first quarter of the season. The UVa defense has become a strength, while the offensive passing game has taken a nosedive. It is early enough in the season to salvage things, but the time is now. Last week, UVa fell into a 16-0 halftime hole against homestanding Syracuse before showing some signs of life in the second half. Ultimately, poor execution, turnovers, and untimely penalties resulted in a second road loss on the year.

Charlottesville, we may have a road problem.

The Blue Devils are a very formidable conference opponent. Offensively, Duke is very strong; ranked 37th nationally in total offense. Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns has this spread offensive attack playing with pace this season. They are led by quarterback Riley Leonard and the 6-foot-4, 212-pound sophomore appears to be the real deal. Currently, he is second in the ACC in passing yards and 33rd nationally with 1,047 yards. He has completed 72 percent of his passes with six touchdowns on the year. Not only is he a threat through the air, but he is also one of three Duke backs to have amassed 200 yards rushing on the season. Alongside Leonard in the backfield, look for Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman to split carries. They have nearly identical stats through four games: Waters has 215 yards (38 carries) rushing with three touchdowns and Coleman has 211 yards (39 carries) with four scores. The Blue Devils’ top receiving threats are Eli Pancol, Jalon Calhoun, and Jordan Moore. The 6-foot, 195-pound Moore is a quarterback turned receiver and has caught touchdown passes in three of the first four games for Duke. Calhoun seems to be the Blue Devils’ most dangerous threat. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound speedster from Greenville, S.C. has the speed to challenge the UVa defense. He has caught 12 balls in the last two contests.

Elko brought in DC Robb Smith to run his 4-2-5 system. The Blue Devils rank 85th in total defense through four games. Darius Joiner (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) leads the pack as their leading tackler. Joiner tallied 14 total tackles in their win against Northwestern earlier in the season. Inside linebacker Shaka Heyward (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) is another force in the middle of the Blue Devil defense. Duke can push the pocket and get pressure from its two defensive tackles, Ja’Mion Franklin (6-foot-2, 311 pounds) and DeWayne Carter (6-foot-3, 298 pounds). Both tackles have combined for three sacks and five tackles for loss this season. Last week against the Jayhawks, Duke was not able to slow down the Kansas offense, which ran for over 200 yards and passed for over 300 yards, leading to 35 points and the Blue Devils’ first loss of the season. Kansas features a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who was able to challenge Duke with his legs and arm. Look for UVa to try and mimic some of the success in last week’s gameplan against Duke.