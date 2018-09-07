And on the defensive side of the ball, IU has to replace a lot of talent this season and the team is still going through a shift in S&C with the hopes of having a more robust, more athletic squad. Still, so much of what will come out of this game will come down to either team's mobile quarterback and how consistent he can be.

After getting the W last week and silencing a few doubters, the Cavaliers are back at it this weekend when they hit the road for the midwest to face Indiana on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., BTN). And the rematch between the Wahoos and Hoosiers is even more intriguing than the first of the home-and-home was a season ago.





-- Indiana’s offense scored 38 points and racked up 465 yards of offense (252 passing, 213 rushing) in the season-opening win at Florida International. The Hoosiers were propelled by solid quarterback play from Peyton Ramsey, who won a fall camp competition before being named the starter in late August. Ramsey was IU’s backup last season but played in nine games. His breakout performance came against UVa, when he threw for 173 yards and two scores and ran for another in a comfortable win. Ramsey threw for just 156 yards but three touchdowns in the win at FIU, and has a good number of weapons to get the ball to in the passing game. Wide receiver Donovan Hale caught a pair of touchdowns and the Hoosiers are happy to have fellow receiver Nick Westbrook back in the lineup after he missed all of last season. It’s also worth noting that the Hoosiers played true freshman quarterback Michael Pennix against FIU, and he went 8-for-10 passing for 96 yards and a score. Pennix could see some work against UVa or the Hoosiers simply could’ve been taking advantage of the new redshirt rule that allows players to play in four games and still keep their fifth year of eligibility.

-- Indiana made a concerted effort to get its ground game going last week, rushing 45 times for 213 yards in the win. Unfortunately, the Hoosiers will be without their two top options at running back heading into Saturday’s clash with Virginia. Presumed starter Morgan Ellison is currently serving a suspension and his replacement, Cole Gest, tore his ACL against FIU and will miss the rest of the season. In their stead, Indiana turned to a few different options to carry the load. Freshman back Stevie Scott carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards but didn’t reach the end zone. Fellow freshman athlete Reese Taylor got three carries for 40 yards and Ramsey carried the ball eight times himself. Indiana also has a pair of Virginians on its roster at running back in Mike Majette and freshman Ronnie Walker, both of whom could see the field against their home-state’s flagship university on Saturday night.

-- Virginia’s defense controlled Richmond’s offense at the point of attack last week, allowing just 34 rushing yards on 19 attempts. The front, which lacks depth and is light on experience, will be tasked with facing a much more physical and experienced offensive line in Bloomington. All of Indiana’s 2017 starters returned this season and between eight Hoosiers linemen the group has a combined 130 starts under their belt. The most dominant blocker for the Hoosiers up front is guard Wes Martin, who hasn’t allowed a sack in 569 pass blocking plays, best in the nation at his position in that category. Even if the starting linemen who played against FIU go down with injury or need a breather, the Hoosiers have several reserves that could step in and play without issue. Indiana has some question marks in the running game with the injuries in the backfield but the offensive line is one of the strengths of the team.



