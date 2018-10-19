Preview: Coastal impacts on the line when UVa travels to Durham
After getting by then-No. 16 Miami last weekend under the light, UVa marches on in league play with an intriguing matchup on Tobacco Road this Saturday when the Wahoos travel to Durham to face Duke (12:30 p.m., RSN). And considering the success Virginia has had against the Devils of late it figures to be a great opportunity to pick up a win.
The Blue Devils (5-1, 1-1) come in on the heels of bounce-back W in Atlanta last weekend, as Daniel Jones and Co. rolled to a 28-14 victory over Georgia Tech. Jones, in his second game back from a broken collarbone injury, three three touchdown passes.
But this Duke team, which boasts the ACC's third-best scoring defense, is about more than just what David Cutcliffe has on the offensive side of the ball. The Blue Devils can lay claim to two of the league's best linebackers and also have a defense that just held the triple-option offense of the Yellow Jackets to just 229 yards on the ground, nearly 150 below their average.
Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 1-1 ACC)
Head coach: David Cutcliffe, 17th year (108--97 overall, 64-68 in 11 years at Duke)
Series: The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 36-33.
Last Meeting: Virginia beat the Blue Devils 28-21 at home last season.
Three Points on Duke's Offense
-- Cutcliffe is known as an offensive guru and once again the Blue Devils have a solid offense this season. Duke is averaging 32 points per game on the season and has scored 28 points or more on four occasions. The Blue Devils are averaging 5.55 yards per play and 4.26 yards per carry. Cutcliffe’s offense features a lot of stacked shotgun formations with a lot of players around the line of scrimmage. The offense relies heavily on play-action looks to create easy, short completions for the quarterback and a solid running game. The Blue Devils have been a bit underwhelming on 3rd downs, where they are converting just 37 percent of their attempts, ranked 88th nationally. For comparison’s sake, that puts the Devils a spot behind Louisville in the national rankings and lower than all of Virginia’s other opponents this season.
-- Duke’s offense is led by Jones, the junior quarterback who has had a tough time in his career against UVa. This season, despite missing the games against Baylor and NC Central, he has thrown for 821 yards and completed nearly 70 percent of his attempts. Jones hasn’t put up big yardage totals (his season high is 226 in a loss to Virginia Tech) but he has done a good job limiting turnovers, with a pair of interceptions against eight touchdowns. Jones hasn’t been nearly that efficient in his two games against the Hoos, though. In those starts, he has completed less than 50 percent of his attempts, throwing for 224 yards per game with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. One of those picks was returned for a touchdown, and Jones also lost a fumble in the end zone that was recovered for another defensive score. He has been very solid in his four starts this year and there’s no reason to believe that he will regress to his previous form against the Cavaliers, but if he does, then UVa should love its chances on Saturday.
-- Jones has quite a few options to get the ball to in the passing game if he’s not throwing the ball to Cavalier defenders instead. The Blue Devils are led by a trio of senior receivers who have accounted for 60 of Duke’s 105 receptions. TJ Rahming leads the team in receptions with 24 and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns with four. He has had a couple of big games against UVa during his time in blue and white and is coming off of a four-catch, 91-yard performance that included a touchdown against Georgia Tech last week. Rahming is joined at receiver by Jonathan Lloyd, who leads the team in receiving yards with 297 and has 23 receptions of his own. Senior Chris Taylor is third on the team in catches with 13, though he’s yet to reach the end zone. One player who has had no trouble scoring touchdowns is tight end Davis Koppenhaver, who has just seven catches this season but four of them were touchdowns. He also caught a first-half touchdown against Virginia in Charlottesville last season. At running back, the Blue Devils lean on a pair of rushers, both of whom have done a nice job. Sophomore Deon Jackson has received a bigger share of the carries, with 355 yards and five touchdowns on 80 attempts. But he does split time with Brittain Brown, who has rushed 62 times for 317 yards and two scores.
Three Points on the Blue Devil D
-- While Duke’s brand is more associated with Cutcliffe’s offense, the Blue Devils have quietly built one of the ACC’s top defenses. Duke’s 4-2-5 has allowed just 17.7 points per game this year and have held half of their opponents to 14 points or fewer. While Duke’s offense has struggled to convert third downs, the Blue Devils defense is forcing similar results onto their opponents. Duke’s defense has allowed opponents to convert just 37.9 percent of those 3rd-down opportunities (35 of 69) and has also done a good job of preventing chunk plays. The Blue Devils rank 18th nationally (one spot behind the Cavaliers) in plays allowed of 10-plus yards and have allowed just four plays of 40 yards or more this year. Duke has done a pretty good job against the run, allowing just 3.41 yards per carry, and has allowed only six passing touchdowns this season despite several injuries in the secondary. Coming off of a turnover-heavy performance last week, the Blue Devils now lead the nation in fumbles forced with 12 but have recovered just six of 16 total opponent fumbles.
-- Duke’s hasn’t created a lot of pressure but its front has done a good job against the run and is averaging just over two sacks per game. The Blue Devils will be without senior defensive lineman Edgar Cerenord, who was lost for the season last week with an injury. Without him, they will look to some younger players to make an impact up front. Freshman Chris Rumph played some stand-up linebacker against Georgia Tech and had a dominant performance with four tackles for loss and a sack. Cutcliffe said this week that Rumph, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday, will go back to his natural position of end heading into this week’s clash with UVa. Rumph will be joined up front by linemen Victor Dimukeje and Derrick Tangelo, both of whom have started every game this season. Cerenord’s snaps will likely go to junior lineman Trevon McSwain, who had been splitting time with Cerenord up to this point.
-- The stars of Duke’s defense are their two outstanding linebackers, Joe Giles-Harris and Ben Humphreys. Giles-Harris is the team’s leader in tackles with 50, and Humphreys isn’t far behind with 47. Giles-Harris was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week after a 15-tackle performance in Atlanta last weekend. Both players are excellent tackles who have a great deal of experience under their belt and should be ready to help diagnose UVa’s misdirection on offense. In Duke’s 4-2-5 scheme, Giles-Harris and Humphreys won’t be asked to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback but will instead look to fly around and make tackles. The two backers have combined for just 1.5 sacks on the year. In the secondary, Duke will be without its best defensive back, Mark Gilbert, who is out for the year. Gilbert was the team’s leader in interceptions last year with six and started all 13 games for the Blue Devils at cornerback. Without him, though, the pass defense has been solid, though the secondary hasn't forced many interceptions. Duke defensive backs Michael Carter, Leonard Johnson, and Marquis Waters all have one interception each, accounting for all of the Blue Devils’ picks this year.
UVa's Path to Victory
