After getting by then-No. 16 Miami last weekend under the light, UVa marches on in league play with an intriguing matchup on Tobacco Road this Saturday when the Wahoos travel to Durham to face Duke (12:30 p.m., RSN). And considering the success Virginia has had against the Devils of late it figures to be a great opportunity to pick up a win. The Blue Devils (5-1, 1-1) come in on the heels of bounce-back W in Atlanta last weekend, as Daniel Jones and Co. rolled to a 28-14 victory over Georgia Tech. Jones, in his second game back from a broken collarbone injury, three three touchdown passes. But this Duke team, which boasts the ACC's third-best scoring defense, is about more than just what David Cutcliffe has on the offensive side of the ball. The Blue Devils can lay claim to two of the league's best linebackers and also have a defense that just held the triple-option offense of the Yellow Jackets to just 229 yards on the ground, nearly 150 below their average.





Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 1-1 ACC) Head coach: David Cutcliffe, 17th year (108--97 overall, 64-68 in 11 years at Duke) Series: The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 36-33. Last Meeting: Virginia beat the Blue Devils 28-21 at home last season.



Three Points on Duke's Offense



-- Cutcliffe is known as an offensive guru and once again the Blue Devils have a solid offense this season. Duke is averaging 32 points per game on the season and has scored 28 points or more on four occasions. The Blue Devils are averaging 5.55 yards per play and 4.26 yards per carry. Cutcliffe’s offense features a lot of stacked shotgun formations with a lot of players around the line of scrimmage. The offense relies heavily on play-action looks to create easy, short completions for the quarterback and a solid running game. The Blue Devils have been a bit underwhelming on 3rd downs, where they are converting just 37 percent of their attempts, ranked 88th nationally. For comparison’s sake, that puts the Devils a spot behind Louisville in the national rankings and lower than all of Virginia’s other opponents this season.

-- Duke’s offense is led by Jones, the junior quarterback who has had a tough time in his career against UVa. This season, despite missing the games against Baylor and NC Central, he has thrown for 821 yards and completed nearly 70 percent of his attempts. Jones hasn’t put up big yardage totals (his season high is 226 in a loss to Virginia Tech) but he has done a good job limiting turnovers, with a pair of interceptions against eight touchdowns. Jones hasn’t been nearly that efficient in his two games against the Hoos, though. In those starts, he has completed less than 50 percent of his attempts, throwing for 224 yards per game with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. One of those picks was returned for a touchdown, and Jones also lost a fumble in the end zone that was recovered for another defensive score. He has been very solid in his four starts this year and there’s no reason to believe that he will regress to his previous form against the Cavaliers, but if he does, then UVa should love its chances on Saturday.

-- Jones has quite a few options to get the ball to in the passing game if he’s not throwing the ball to Cavalier defenders instead. The Blue Devils are led by a trio of senior receivers who have accounted for 60 of Duke’s 105 receptions. TJ Rahming leads the team in receptions with 24 and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns with four. He has had a couple of big games against UVa during his time in blue and white and is coming off of a four-catch, 91-yard performance that included a touchdown against Georgia Tech last week. Rahming is joined at receiver by Jonathan Lloyd, who leads the team in receiving yards with 297 and has 23 receptions of his own. Senior Chris Taylor is third on the team in catches with 13, though he’s yet to reach the end zone. One player who has had no trouble scoring touchdowns is tight end Davis Koppenhaver, who has just seven catches this season but four of them were touchdowns. He also caught a first-half touchdown against Virginia in Charlottesville last season. At running back, the Blue Devils lean on a pair of rushers, both of whom have done a nice job. Sophomore Deon Jackson has received a bigger share of the carries, with 355 yards and five touchdowns on 80 attempts. But he does split time with Brittain Brown, who has rushed 62 times for 317 yards and two scores.



Three Points on the Blue Devil D