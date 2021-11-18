



After a humbling loss at Houston on Tuesday, UVa looks to get back to .500 on Friday night, when Coppin State comes to Charlottesville. Friday’s game will feature Virginia’s lowest-ranked non-conference opponent, and one of just two sub-300 KenPom teams the Cavaliers will face this season.

Somehow, Coppin State has already played six games in a season barely a week old. The Eagles, led by former Maryland and NBA guard Juan Dixon, scheduled several back-to-backs that proved challenging, and Coppin State dropped their first five contests of the season. In losses to Loyola Chicago, DePaul, Rider and UConn, Coppin allowed 80-plus points in each game, and gave up 97 or more in the two losses in Chicago. The Eagles have been better in their two most-recent games, falling just short against UNC Greensboro before finally getting a win in blowout fashion, over Loyola (MD).

Coppin State has won 10 or more games in only two of their last nine seasons, playing in a weak conference. Dixon has quite the rebuilding effort on his hands, and will come to Charlottesville big underdogs on Friday night. The Eagles did make a recent trip to JPJ, losing to the Wahoos 97-40 in the 2018-19 season.



