So, as we get you set for the first jump ball of the season, we'll break down three things we know, two questions we have going into the opener, and give you one prediction on how we see this one playing out tomorrow night in John Paul Jones Arena.

Towson, meanwhile, comes in after a disappointing finish in the CAA and having lost so much of its experience from last year's team.

The Cavaliers, of course, are coming off an historic season where they rolled through the ACC and took home the conference tournament title for only the third time in school history. A week later, their season ended in Charlotte with a humbling loss to No. 16 UMBC.

Finally, the start of the 2018-2019 season is upon us as No. 5 UVa begins its new year with a matchup against Towson in Charlottesville on Tuesday night (7 p.m., ACCNE).

1. Coming off of a solid season Towson is picked to finish last in the CAA.

Towson is a program that is probably off the radar of most UVa fans despite playing in the region. Skerry is entering his eighth season at Towson, hovering right around .500 during his time there. The Tigers have made the postseason twice under his watch but haven’t earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament yet. Last year they finished 18-10 (8-10 CAA) after finishing with 11 wins and in third place in back-to-back seasons prior. Towson nearly upset ACC foe Pittsburgh in the non-conference slate and did get a win over the team that would eventually wreck UVa’s season, beating UMBC 78-65 in early December. This season, Towson was picked to finish last in the league in the preseason poll and KenPom has the Tigers projected to finish 7-11 in their league this year and ranked currently at No. 230. The Tigers are replacing their top five scorers from last season. Zane Martin, who averaged a team-high 19.4 points per game, transferred to New Mexico. And Mike Morsell, the older brother of 2019 UVa commit Casey Morsell, graduated after scoring 14.1 points per contest last season.





2. Towson’s strength is in the frontcourt.

The Tigers lost a good deal of their scoring from last season but do have quite a bit of playable depth in the frontcourt. Towson was the best shot-blocking team in the CAA last season and one of the best nationally. Senior forward Alex Thomas and junior big man Dennis Tunstall were both top 10 in the CAA in blocked shots per game last season and are likely going to be the starters in the frontcourt tomorrow night. Thomas and Tunstall played in all 30 games last year and combined to average 5.2 points per game. That number should increase this season as they see their roles become more significant. Towson will also add several newcomers to their lineup, including 6-foot-8 Nakye Sanders, who is eligible to play this season after sitting out last year following a transfer from Duquesne. Two years ago, he averaged 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21 games for the Dukes. Sanders will likely be one of Towson’s top scorers this season and will be counted on to make a big impact now that he’s eligible to play. Freshmen big men Yagizhan Selcuk and Solomon Uyaelunmo should push for minutes this season as well.





3. The Tigers will have a new-look backcourt this season.

With the departures of Martin, Morsell, and others, the Tigers will be looking to replace a great deal of scoring this season. Towson will lean on returning guard Jordan McNeill, who is the team’s top returning scorer. He averaged 4.8 points per contest,and shot 45.5 percent from 3 last season. Towson added a pair of junior college transfers to this year’s team to play on the perimeter. Junior Tobias Howard averaged 13.4 points per game at the JUCO level last seaso, and scored 20 or more points on seven occasions. Fellow JUCO transfer Brian Fobbs is another impressive scorer, coming from Genesee Community College. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 26.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per contest and had several impressive offensive performances including a 46-point game last season.



