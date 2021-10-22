Preview: Georgia Tech a test for Hoos at home
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2 ACC)
Head Coach: Geoff Collins (24-29 overall, 9-19 at GT)
Series: GT leads 21-20-1
Last Meeting: UVa defeated the Jackets 33-28 in Charlottesville in 2019
Winners of three straight, UVa will look to keep their positive momentum going on Saturday night, when they host Georgia Tech at Scott Stadium (7:30pm, ACCN). A win would move the Cavaliers to 4-2 in ACC play and would make the Cavaliers bowl eligible for a fifth consecutive year, which hasn’t been done since the 13-year streak under George Welsh, spanning the late 80’s and the 90’s.
UVa’s opponent comes to Charlottesville off of a bye, with a 3-3 record, 2-2 in ACC play. The Jackets suffered a disappointing loss to Northern Illinois to start the season, but improved in the following weeks. Tech nearly pulled off a big upset win at Clemson, losing 14-8, and knocked off then-ranked UNC in Atlanta. Georgia Tech was also blown out by Pittsburgh at home, and snuck by Duke in their last outing. Charlottesville has been a tough place for the Jackets to win during their time as ACC rivals, with just two wins at Scott Stadium in the last 30 years (2009 and 2013).
