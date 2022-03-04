



The Cavaliers had some time off following back-to-back losses, but now turn their attention to the season finale at Louisville on Saturday afternoon. UVa enters Saturday’s game with a 17-12 record and 11-8 mark in conference play, seemingly on the wrong side of the bubble, with little to no chance of making the field outside of an automatic bid.

UVa will be the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament, opening play on Wednesday night. Before heading to Brooklyn, UVa would love to snap its losing skid and enter the postseason with some momentum by earning a season sweep of the Cardinals.

Louisville enters their finale with a 12-17 record, 6-13 in ACC play. Following their loss to UVa in January, head coach Chris Mack was fired and assistant Mike Pegues took charge for the remainder of the season. On January 5th, Louisville was 10-4 and 4-0 in ACC play; since then, the Cardinals have lost 13 of their last 15 in what has turned into a dismal campaign.



