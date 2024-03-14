



ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

No. 11 Boston College (19-14, 8-12 ACC) vs No. 3 Virginia (22-9, 13-7 ACC)

9:30 p.m., ESPN





Virginia enters the postseason fray on Thursday night, when the Hoos return to action in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals tonight against 11-seeded Boston College in Washington, D.C.

The Cavaliers earned a double-bye in the ACC Tournament for the second consecutive year and the 12th time in the last 14 years with a 13-7 conference record.

Boston College jumped on Clemson early in Wednesday’s nightcap, leading by 15 before taking a 12-point lead into the locker room and never relinquished it after the break. The Eagles never led by less than 10 in the final 20 minutes and cruised to a 76-55 upset win.

Having beaten 14-seeded Miami on Tuesday night, they have now won four straight games dating back to the end of the regular season, with all four coming away from home.

UVa and BC met just once in the regular season, with Virginia holding off the Eagles in Chestnut Hill for a 72-68 victory on February 28. Virginia got off to a great start that night, leading 11-2, before the Eagles chipped away and eventually took a three-point second-half lead. The Wahoos closed strong, though, and earned a win that helped stop a two-game losing skid at the time while also keeping them in the mix for the top-four ACC seed that they eventually earned. It also helped keep them in most NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

Virginia has played 21 games in the ACC Tournament over the past decade but hasn’t met the Eagles in the bracket since a first-round clash in 2010, Tony Bennett’s first year at Virginia.

Part of the reason UVa and BC haven’t met in the ACC Tournament is that the Hoos are usually starting play in the Quarterfinals, while BC is often playing on the opening day. But Boston College’s run to the Quarterfinals is actually its third run from Tuesday to Thursday in the tournament since 2018. The Eagles haven’t made it to the ACC Tournament Semifinals since 2007.

Tonight’s game is obviously the first step in UVa’s quest to either win a third ACC Tournament in a decade, to reach the semifinals for the eighth time in that span, or to make the title game for the fifth time in that period. But perhaps more importantly, UVa’s NCAA Tournament position is far from solid heading into tonight’s game. Most bracketologists have UVa on the right side of the bubble, but just so, with many brackets having the Hoos as one of the last four at-large teams in the field.

A win over Boston College wouldn’t make UVa’s tournament resume, but it might break it if the results of bubble teams this weekend aren’t fortuitous for the Hoos. BC ranks 91st in the NET as of late Wednesday night, a number that will likely be higher by Thursday morning, so tonight’s game will be a Quad-2 opportunity for Virginia. Another win of any kind is good for the Cavaliers and gets them closer to lock status, while a loss to th Eagles (much worse on paper than a loss to Clemson would have been) could put UVa’s NCAA hopes in serious peril heading into the weekend.



