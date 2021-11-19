



Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi (50-36)

Series: Pitt leads the all-time series 8-4

Last Meeting: Virginia defeated Pitt 30-14 in 2019 at Heinz Field

After dropping their last two games, UVa returns to ACC play with all of their goals still in front of them. The Cavaliers head to the Steel City this weekend for a pivotal clash with the Pitt Panthers, with the Coastal Division on the line (3:30pm, ESPN2).

Virginia can’t clinch the Coastal on Saturday, but they can take a big step towards the title with a win. UVa wins the division by going 2-0 down the stretch, though they can win it with a lot of help, should they beat Pitt and stumble against Virginia Tech. Pittsburgh, however, can win the division with a win on Saturday. The Panthers avoided a collapse last week against North Carolina, when they blew a big early lead before winning in overtime. The Panthers enter Saturday’s game with a 5-1 record in conference play, with the only setback coming three weeks ago against Miami.



