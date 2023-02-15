No. 7 UVa (19-4, 11-3 ACC) at Louisville (3-22, 1-13) 7 p.m., ESPNU

UVa is officially into the stretch run with six games remaining, starting with a road trip to Louisville on Wednesday night. It is the first of two contests between the Hoos and Cards this season with Louisville set to travel to Charlottesville for the season finale on March 4. This one pits two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum both within the league and nationally. UVa is playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and a conference title. The Hoos enter tonight’s game tied for first in the loss column of the ACC standings. Louisville, on the other hand, has won just three games overall and one in ACC play, a home victory over a struggling Georgia Tech team. The Cardinals have had a brutal start to Kenny Payne’s first season as head coach, starting 0-9, winning back-to-back games over Western Kentucky and Florida A&M, and going on a 10-game losing skid before finally beating the Jackets on February 1. UL has lost their three subsequent games but played FSU close and were within striking distance of Miami on Saturday. UVa enters tonight’s game as a big-time favorite, expected to take care of business. And in a competitive ACC title race, the Hoos don’t have much room for error.



The Numbers

Louisville’s statistical profile matches what those who have watched the Cards saw with their own eyes and what we see in their record. They are ranked 295th in KenPom, 89 spots behind the next-closest ACC team (No, 206 Georgia Tech). Louisville has one of the worst statistical profiles of any ACC team since efficiency metrics started being tracked two decades ago, and the play has been equally ugly on both ends of the floor. On offense, Louisville ranks 271st nationally in efficiency. The Cards struggle in many areas, most notably with turning the ball over. They rank 357th out of 363 D1 teams in turnover rate and 303rd nationally in steals allowed. They don’t share the ball particularly well either, ranking 352nd nationally in assists per made field goal. UL ranks 297th nationally in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 33.5 percent from deep and 46.5 percent on two pointers. On the other end of the floor, Louisville ranks 293rd in defensive efficiency. Opponents are shooting 54.9 percent from two and 35.9 percent from 3, both of which are far higher than the national average. Louisville doesn’t force many turnovers of its own, ranking 291st nationally in turnovers forced per possession. If we’re looking for a positive, the Cardinals don’t allow a lot of free throws per possession, ranking 168th nationally in free throws per field-goal attempt.



The Matchups

The Cardinals have one primary scorer that does a lot of the heavy lifting when they have the basketball. Senior guard El Ellis is one of the top scorers in the conference, averaging 17.4 points per contest. A former JUCO guard in his second year with the Cards, he is coming off of a 33-point game at Miami on Saturday night when he made 12 of his 20 field-goal attempts, and hit three 3s. Ellis went for 22 points against FSU, 22 more against UNC, and 23 against Kentucky earlier in the season. If UVa can keep him in check and dare his teammates to beat them, it feels like a recipe for success. When Pitt held Ellis to 7 points last week, the Panthers cruised to a 91-57 win. Ellis is the only Cardinal scoring over 10 points per game, though they do have a couple of players just below that threshold. Junior forward Jae’lyn Withers is averaging 9.6 points and 5 rebounds per game and, like Ellis, is coming off of a big performance in Coral Gables. Withers scored 18 at Miami and has gone into double figures in five of his last six games, with 9 points in the other. The 6-foot-9 forward can step out and shoot, making 46.3 percent of his 3-point tries, taking 82 on the year. Freshman guard Mike James has shown some flashes, scoring 9.3 points per game in his first season of college ball. He has been relatively quiet in recent games but went for 24 points in a loss against Wake Forest last month, and is shooting 37.2 percent from long range this season. In the post, sophomore Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is a solid scorer at 7.5 points per game. The 6-foot-10 Tennessee native will be sure to see some double teams when he gets the ball in the post in tonight’s game.



The Outlook

This is a game that Virginia should handle, simple as that. Still, the Hoos can’t stroll into the Yum! Center expecting a walk in the park. It may well turn out that way, but every team in the ACC has enough talent to get hot and make a game interesting, at a minimum. But if UVa can play its game and share the basketball against a team that struggles to defend and take care of the ball, the Wahoos should win this one and potentially by a decent margin. Unfortunately for UVa, this game has almost all downside. A win is another step closer to a potential conference title and another game closer to the postseason, but beating the Cardinals does nothing for UVa’s resume while a loss would be a big blow. The Cavaliers have a schedule on paper that looks pretty favorable down the stretch. But that only works if they take care of business, starting with a road game tonight in Louisville. Virginia should do that here and prepare for another good opportunity at a win this weekend against Notre Dame.



The Pick

No. 7 UVa 77

Louisville 61