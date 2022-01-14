



After a down-to-the-wire win over rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday, the Wahoos will look to take that momentum into the weekend. Wake Forest will travel up Route 29 to Charlottesville for a Saturday afternoon clash at JPJ (4:30pm, ACCNX/RSN).

Now 4-2 in ACC play, UVa is looking to keep pace with the league leaders, only a game behind first-place Miami (5-1) heading into Saturday’s game. The same can be said of Wake Forest, who has been a pleasant surprise to start the season, their second under the direction of Steve Forbes.

The Demon Deacons started the season 6-0 and 11-1, with the only loss coming to a very good LSU team. Wake also hammered the Hokies in Blacksburg to begin ACC play before dropping road contests at Louisville and Miami, and then winning a pair of home games against Florida State and Syracuse.

The Deacs were going for what would’ve been a signature win on Wednesday night against Duke, but couldn’t keep up with the Blue Devils in a 76-64 loss. With a 3-3 record heading into the weekend, Wake has already matched their ACC win total from last year when they went a dismal 3-15 in a rebuilding year.

Wake is another ACC foe that has had a hard time against the Cavaliers in recent years. UVa has now beaten Wake nine straight times dating back to the Deacs’ last victory in the series, on January 9th, 2013 in Winston-Salem. JPJ has not been kind to Wake Forest either; the Demon Deacons haven’t won in Charlottesville since an overtime win in 2010, Tony Bennett’s first season at Virginia.



